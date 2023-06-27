Games, entertainment and contests come to Nauvoo | Daily Gate City – Keokuk, Iowa





NAUVOO, Ill. This summer, bring your family to Nauvoo and enjoy free, exciting, family-friendly games and entertainment. Spend the day wandering the streets and visiting over 40 sites that bring the 1800s to life. Then, each evening, a cast and crew of more than 1,100 volunteers stage Broadway-quality shows in a 3,000-seat outdoor amphitheater about the history of the early Mormons in the United States and England by presenting the British production, Truth Will Prevail, with the Nauvoo production alternate evenings. These spectacular productions will take place from July 11 to August 5 in Nauvoo. The Nauvoo Pageant, through drama, dance, and song, tells the story of the early members of the Church of Latter-day Saints who, in 1839, fled to Nauvoo to escape religious persecution. The British Pageant, Truth Will Prevail, tells the story of the Reformation in the British Isles and the story of early Christian reformers who sacrificed much, many of whom gave their lives in defense of the truth. The British Pageant was first played in the United States in 2014 and will be featured again this year. Both competitions include scripts based on real newspapers and historical documents from the 1800s, as well as traditional and original music. Showing the Nauvoo and British pageants will allow the public to see the close and ongoing relationship between Mormons in the British Isles and the United States. The faith, devotion and sacrifice of the 19th century British Church helped to make possible the flourishing religious community that settled in Nauvoo. It is the story of those who seek the truth and, having found it, are loyal and faithful to it, said Stephen Kerr, former chairman of the British Pageant. This is our story, and by telling it in the words of our [ancestors] we believe that we also share our own personal testimonies…of the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Nauvoo Pageant will be presented on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings, with the British Pageant on Wednesday and Friday. Country Fair pre-show activities begin each evening at 7 p.m.; with pageant shows starting at 8:30 p.m. Events are free, with no reservations required and unlimited seating. For more details, visit nauvoopageant.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mississippivalleypublishing.com/daily_gate/games-entertainment-and-pageants-coming-to-nauvoo/article_30fb89a6-1436-11ee-88ee-8f4f1b65db50.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos