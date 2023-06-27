Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan enters the field of generative AI with Ikonz Studios





Imagine being a Bollywood fan and interacting with your favorite superstar in various locations, with the ability to engage in instant conversations from the comfort of your home. Well, it is quite possible now, as we have seen advancements in AI in different sectors. Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood actor in association with Ikonz Studio, is about to embark on a new adventure in the field of generative AI. Ikonz Studios, which specializes in bringing to life renowned cultural icons and iconic intellectual properties through interactive media powered by generative AI. Amitabh Bachchan forays into generative AI with Ikonz (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/g5QTaC3OpU Variety (@Variety) June 26, 2023 Bachchan, while interacting with Bollywood Hungama, said: I’m intrigued by how technology evolves and the rate at which new innovations are appearing in the world, one of them being generative AI. I’m happy to be part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI and so I partnered with Ikonz, promoted by Abinav. Together we will embark on this new metaverse world Amitabh Bachchan Notable examples of generative AI include ChatGPT and Bing Chat, which are AI systems capable of generating text, graphics, and other media in response to user input. According to Abhinav Varma Kalidindi, the Founder and CEO of Ikonz, this collaboration aims to provide fans with an unprecedented opportunity to engage with their beloved icon. By capturing the defining characteristics of Amitabh Bachchan, the Ikonz team aims to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed by fans around the world. When launched in late 2023, customers in India will have the ability to interact with Bachchan at various locations, with the ability to engage in instant conversation. Big names support Ikonz Studio Ikonz Studios, a company specializing in generative AI and backed by prominent venture capital firm Village Global, counts influencers such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg among its backers. Bollywood actor Rana Daggubatti and Prasad Vanga’s Anthill Ventures have also invested in the company. With content rights for popular Indian comic series such as Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle and Chacha Chaudhary, Ikonz aims to bring beloved characters like the Pandavas, Supandi and Shambu into the digital realm through their metaverse platform. . On this platform, users will have the ability to participate in the Battle of Kurukshetra, own Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) representing items such as tanks or bows and arrows, and even trade these digital assets. at prices comparable to physical copies. Several Bollywood stars including Pankaj Tripathi, Suneil Shetty and Sonu Sood have invested in AI-based startups focusing on various fields like agriculture and social media. Revolutionizing entertainment with AI solutions In addition to their work on generative AI, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan have previously explored the world of NFTs by releasing their own collectibles. Notably, singer Kailash Kher and designer Manish Malhotra have also showcased their unique NFT collectibles in the past. Ikonz Studios is aiming to raise $10 million in Series A funding, which will be used to expand their team and develop AI tools specifically for the entertainment industry. This investment will fuel the company’s growth and enable it to deliver cutting-edge entertainment and artificial intelligence solutions.

