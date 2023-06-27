Lew Palter, Titanic actor, longtime drama teacher, dead at 94 102.3 KRMG





LOS ANGELES – Lew Palter, a veteran actor who played Macys co-founder Isidor Straus in the 1997 film Titanicdied at the age of 94. >> Read more trending news Palter died May 21 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Catherine Palter, said. The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was also a recognized teacher at CalArts Theater Schoolwhere he worked from 1971 until his retirement in 2013, entertainment tonight reported. It has been said that Straus, played by Palter in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, refused to board a lifeboat because there were still women and children who had not been evacuated. His wife refused to leave his side as the unsinkable vessel sank. The Strauses, among the wealthiest passengers on the RMS Titanic, are the great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rushwhose husband – Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions — died aboard the submersible Titan last week while diving on the wreck of the Titanic. Palter, a native of Brooklyn, New York, played a Supreme Court justice in the 1981 film First Monday in October, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared as a TV judge on The Flying Nun, Hill Street Blues and LA Law, the entertainment news website reported. Palter also portrayed an LAPD detective in the 1976-77 series Delvecchio, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At CalArts, Palters’ students included Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong and Oscar nominees Don Cheadle and Ed Harris, according to entertainment tonight. It is with great sadness that we share the news that long #calartstheater Professor Lew Palter has died, the school tweeted. Lew retired from @CalArts in 2013, having served our community since 1971 as an acting teacher, principal and mentor. Lew loved acting and taught his students to do the same, CalArts School of Theater Dean Travis Preston said in a statement. He encouraged deep curiosity, attention, intellect and humor in every scene, play and class. He had the utmost respect for his students and encouraged them all to find truth in their work and life, Preston said. His legacy lives on in the many careers, lives and histories he touched, and our collective CalArts thoughts are with his family, friends and the theater community who loved him so much. Palters whose 64-year-old wife Nancy Vawter died in November 2020, entertainment tonight reported. He is survived by their daughter and three grandchildren. Last notable deaths: Cox Media Group 2023

