Gal Gadot gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “It’s amazing. I’m so grateful’

Gal Gadot is riding on the success of Heart of Stone – which she produces and stars in and has been given the green light for a second film.

And now she has even more reason to celebrate. She will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Gal took to her official Instagram account to share the incredible news. In a moving video clip, she shared how she discovered the star.

“Hi everyone, this is me here and I was just doing press for Heart of Stone, then I get a phone call from my husband saying that the Israeli press called him to congratulate him on my Hollywood star and he called to ask about it and I had absolutely no idea what was going on,” she began.

“So we called my publicist and apparently I’m getting a Hollywood star.” It’s incredible. I am so thankful and grateful and humbled. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for choosing me,” she said.

Star:Gal Gadot is riding the success of Heart of Stone – which she produces and stars in and has been given the green light for a second film. And now she has even more reason to celebrate. She will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024

‘This is my class of 2024. Thank you thank you thank you. It brings so much fuel to the fuel I already have to keep doing what I do,” she concluded.

Before Gadot signed on to play Wonder Woman in the 2017 Zack Snyder film, she was ready to throw in the towel in Hollywood.

She was sick of moving her family all over the world to pursue her dreams of stardom and fed up with being rejected role after role after role for a myriad of reasons beyond her control, including “not being feminine enough” or “not quite British”.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: ‘This profession, the rejection, ooh man, it’s hard. I had so many nearly, and another camera test and another role, and another role and I was like, telling my husband, ‘I don’t know how long I can take it, hanging out my family in Los Angeles, do this.”‘

And then Zack Snyder called her to come read a part – but she didn’t know what it was. She did so and returned to Israel to finish filming an Israeli film and fully intended to quit acting afterwards.

“We were in LA, I got a phone call from Zach Snyder, who wanted to audition me for this secret role. I was like, ‘Okay, of course I will,'” she said. said.

Six weeks have passed and she has forgotten him. And then his agent got the call.

She booked the role of Wonder Woman and it came with a salary of $300,000.

Exciting news: She took to her official Instagram account to share the incredible news. In a moving music video, she shared how she discovered the star

Class of 2024: “Hi everyone, this is me here and I was just doing press for Heart of Stone, then I get a phone call from my husband saying the Israeli press called him to congratulate him on my Hollywood star and he called to ask about it and I had absolutely no idea what was going on,” she began

Good news: “So we called my publicist and apparently I’m getting a Hollywood star. It’s incredible. I am so thankful and grateful and humbled. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for choosing me,” she said.

Walk of Fame: “This is my class of 2024. Thank you, thank you, thank you. It brings so much fuel to the fuel I already have to keep doing what I’m doing,” she concluded

Life Change: Before Gadot signed on to play Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s 2017 film, she was ready to throw in the towel in Hollywood. She was tired of being rejected. And then she booked the role that would change everything for her

Other stars receiving stars on the Walk of Fame in the Film category in 2024 include the late Chadwick Boseman Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Kevin Feige, Chris Meledandri, Christina Ricci and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Def Leppard, Dr. Dre, Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Toni Braxton, Brandy Norwood and Glen Ballard will be honored in the Recording category.

Eugene Levy, Jim Nantz, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Mario Lopez, Michael Schur, Raul de Molina / Lili Estefan and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be honored in the Television category.

Angie Martinez is the only person honored in the Radio category while the late Otis Redding and Jane Krawkowski will receive stars in the Live Theater/Live Performance category and tennis great Billy Jean King and former NFL player Carl Weathers will be honored in the Sports Entertainment category.