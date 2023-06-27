Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to produce daughter Suhana’s theatrical debut: report





Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make her acting debut with Netflix movie The Archies. While viewers are still waiting for the movie to hit the streaming platform, news about Suhana Khan’s first theatrical release is making headlines. According to Indian media, Suhana Khan will team up with her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, for her first theatrical film. He also doubled as the project’s producer. The father-daughter duo will work with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, Pinkvilla reported. The report also added that Siddharth Anand would co-produce the film. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand worked together as an actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now set to work on multiple titles in this as yet untitled film. The as yet untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.Pre-production work has already begun, and all stakeholders are excited to take the film to the floors, according to the report citing a source. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are set to expand their bond by embarking on a co-production. The as-yet-untitled film is billed as the first of many upcoming collaborations for SRK and Siddharth Anand as producer, he added. Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan collaborating on the film, the source revealed that the casting hit was organic. The source said: This is a topic that organically calls this casting and all details have been kept under wraps for now. Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity, adding that Shah Rukh Khan may appear in the film in an extended cameo. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Atlees A bag (Soldier). In the film, he will share screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani. Suhana Khan, meanwhile, will share screen space with fellow debutants Agastya Nanda, grandson of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor in The Archies. The film’s cast, based on the iconic Archies comics, also includes Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina and Dot. He was helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Copyright 2022 Khaleej Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

