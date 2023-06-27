A Bollywood-Meets-Downton-Abbey Wedding at Kilkea Castle

Today’s real wedding couple Bimal and Truett will steal your heart with their sweet, bright smiles. They have the kind of love that is contagious. This is one of those weddings where not only do you want to have a cup of tea and enjoy their functionality, but you also secretly want to know the newlyweds well enough to be invited! These lovebirds clearly know how to throw a party and also know how to put together an impressive group of vendors. Just look at their summer wedding line-up: Kilkea Castle as the backdrop for the day, Bella Botanica on the floral style, and Photograph of Moat Hill work the camera. We’ll take a look…

American couple Bimal and Truett are both from Houston, Texas. Their love story started on the Bumble app! Bimal was going to delete it due to bad luck, and Truett’s friends forced him to start and started swiping for him. Bimal was the first date Truett had with this app and for Bimal this was going to be her last date before deleting the app. Talk about time!

Fast forward 2 years, and Bimal (slyly, but lovingly!) tricked Truett into thinking he had arranged a photographer to capture portraits of Bimal for his business. Instead, he surprised Truett with a 2-year-old birthday present which was a comic book of their story with the last page asking her to be her husband, while the photographer captured the precious moment. How nice!

Isn’t this pair so beautiful!!? Truett’s plaid suit is from Q Clothier, while Bimal had his stunning bespoke outfit made in India.

When it came to planning their dream day in Ireland, Bimal and Truett had a clear vision from the start. “We wanted a castle backdrop as we are big fans of the majestic scenery. We also wanted a unique and memorable place for our guests as everyone was from the US and for the most part it was their first time in Ireland.”

And the perfect venue for their epic castle celebration? THE Stunning historic Kilkea Castle in County Kildare where the couple fell in love with ‘the beauty of the castle’s backdrop to the gardens and proximity to Dublin’.

Bimal and Truett made sure to spend plenty of time together that day, including getting ready together that morning and having their couple portraits taken before the ceremony. “Being able to spend the morning getting ready together was important to us,” they tell us. They add, “We were able to talk things over and take a last minute selfie before heading to the ceremony. We also loved having our photos taken before the ceremony so we didn’t feel rushed afterwards.”

Today’s flowers were from Sylvia at Bella Botanica. We love the “living flower” bio episode she created for the pair up the aisle.

Describing the look and general vibe of the day, the couple said it was “truly a fairy tale!” They add: “It was really a fusion marriage: Bollywood meets Downton Abbey. It was important to integrate our two origins into the big day.”

The couple walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of Sam Smith’s “Latch.”

Bimal and Truett wrote and recited their own wedding vows, a personal touch which they say was one of their highlights of the day.

The pair had a rather unconventional take on the wedding color palette, but perfect for a summer celebration! Truett tells us, “Bimal is a huge fan of tennis and the gardens/colors of Wimbledon. We love deep purples, greens and whites. We wanted it to be unique and different from a typical wedding.”

Regarding advice for other couples planning their day, the couple says, “Take the time to really connect with each other on the big day and really savor the moment! Spend at least 10 minutes sitting with each other after the ceremony if you can.”

As the couple spoke for the first time as newlyweds, they danced to a mashup of “It Takes Two” by Rob Bass and EZ Rock and “It Takes Two” by Marvin Gaye.

Seriously, you wouldn’t want to be invited? !

After the celebrations, the couple headed to Honeymoon in the UK and France. “We went to London for a quick stop before heading to Saint-Tropez and Nice, France. A yacht took us for a day and stayed in beautiful Airbnbs during our week-long trip and we spent the best moment ! “

A big thank you to Bimal & Truett for sharing their epic wedding at Kilkea Castle with us, and a big thank you also to Moat Hill Photography for these beautiful photos! There are more pictures below for you to ponder!