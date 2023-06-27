‘Impossible Dead Reckoning’ Plays With A Tricky Hollywood Trend





Two-part cinematic sagas are enjoying a resurgence. While the trend seemed to die down with the Hunger Games, Harry Potter and Twilight sagas (and their many imitators), long-running Hollywood action franchises are trying to revive it, so 2023 has been the year of the two-part finale. The Fast & Furious saga returned to theaters with the first of a closing duology that could have turned into a trilogy. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse confused fans with a shocking cliffhanger. Now the Mission: Impossible franchise is the latest to adapt the two-parter trend with Dead Reckoning part one And Second part. The first half of the story should be released in July 2023, with Second part continued a year later. There is a chance Second part may conclude the adventures of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) once and for all, but Ethan’s fate still hangs in the air. Not because Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie keep things close to the chest, but because Dead Reckoning doesn’t even have an end yet. The Mission: Impossible saga is heading into uncharted waters. Black Christian/Paramount McQuarrie recently spoke to Collider at the Roman premiere of Dead Reckoning part one, where he addressed the challenges of tackling a two-part film. With all the other challenges this movie faced while we were making it, there was the challenge of stopping in the middle, not even knowing what the full movie was, McQuarrie said. The team was apparently tasked with predicting the end of Dead Reckoning part two and while it looks like the bones are there, the ending might change by the end of the movie. I could tell you that I know what the end of Second part is, but I can’t guarantee it’ll be the end when we get there,” McQuarrie said. Mission: Impossible films are unwieldy beasts. Cruise and McQuarrie generally start by planning the action pieces they want to feature, and then build a story around that. Mission: Impossible Fallout started shooting without finalized script, only a preview, and that did not hinder its success. The M:I brain trust is determined to find the movie as it goes, but Dead Reckoning is more of a standalone story. Given that it’s split into two sprawling films and no ending is set, things could get messy for the franchises potential finale. If the franchise will end with Dead Reckoning Part Two remains a mystery to the public and the M:I team. Black Christian/Paramount That’s not to say McQuarrie is flying blind. You’re definitely flying in one direction, you’re definitely prepared, the filmmaker said. These things are planned within an inch of their lives. Along the way we see a shiny object and go there. Given the success McQuarrie and his team have already brought to the franchise, Dead Reckoning part one And Part Two are probably in good hands. As long as part one doesn’t look like half a five-hour movie, because Dune: part one And Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse unfortunately did, Dead Reckoning films should be able to stick on landing. Mission Impossible Esteem Part 1 hits theaters on July 12. LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY

