A since deleted listing on the actor CV of Michael Ursu has apparently leaked the existence of an unannounced VR game from developer Rockstar Games. Additionally, undisclosed projects from Genshin Impact dev miHoYo and a new Borderlands title from Gearbox Software have been revealed, entirely surpassing official non-E3 showcases in the process (and with significantly lower overhead, we bet).

The original announcements were published on Redditand captured and preserved on ResetEra. To give him the benefit of the doubt, Ursu is a legitimate actor with professional representation, so it’s entirely possible that he wasn’t personally involved in the CV update at all. We also don’t know what VR platforms are referring to at this point, so we’ll have to watch and wait for more information to surface.

What do you think of this scenario? How fast should we jump to conclusions? Try disproving the irrefutable leap of logic that is Undisclosed Rockstar Game + Main = Bully VR remake confirmed in the comments section below.

[source reddit.com, via resetera.com]