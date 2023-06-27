Narrative Power: How Black and Brown Filmmakers Are Infiltrating Hollywood

The following is an excerpt from chapter four ofStanding Up: The Power of Storytelling in the Pursuit of Racial Justiceby Sonali Kolhatkar. Copyright 2023 by Sonali Kolhatkar. Reprinted with permission from City lights books.

The narratives about race that television and film produce influence how Americans perceive and interact with each other. But just as our screens can foster narratives that reinforce racial hierarchies, they can also be used to promote those that dissolve them. We can, and should, look to television and film as useful tools for narrative work and large-scale consciousness change.

What’s encouraging is that black, brown, and Indigenous creatives are increasingly making their way into Hollywood in ways that are slowly but surely changing our culture.

Humanizing those targeted by police brutality

Before making the superhero blockbuster Black Pantherfilmmaker Ryan Coogler released the feature Fruitvale Stationa searing portrait of a real character, a young black man named Oscar Grant who was killed by a white policeman at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland, California on New Years Day 2009. Oakland native Coogler threw Michael B. Jordan as Grant in the 2013 film. (Jordan rose to fame for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.)

Coogler shot the film in the style of a documentary, focusing largely on the last day of Grant’s life as he went about his daily business: a morning cuddle with his girlfriend and daughter, a to the grocery store to buy crabs for her mother (played by Octavia Spencer), a quest to figure out how to pay the rent, a stop at her mother’s birthday party, then one last excursion to San Francisco with friends to celebrate the New Year.

In a radio interview in regards to Fruitvale Station, Coogler told me, My intention was to show who Oscar was to the people who knew him best. He added, “So often in the media, young African American men are portrayed in a very superficial way. . . which are not 360 degrees. Coogler was particularly concerned that black men are rarely shown as anything other than criminals.

That’s not to say he only wanted to portray perfect characters, rather he was interested in complex three-dimensional characters. In Fruitvale Station, Coogler exposes viewers to a brief flashback of Grant’s life a year earlier when he was imprisoned, saying: This flashback scene was all about showing Oscar at his lowest point. Coogler’s intention was to show what Grant’s greatest fear was at the time, which was going back to prison.

Most notably, Coogler balanced his storytelling with the strong relationships Grant had with many women in his life: his mother, his girlfriend, and his daughter. When he was shot on this platform, you can hear in the footage, the first thing he said was I have a daughter. He was the most important person in his life, Coogler said. In media portrayals of young black men, you don’t often see that side. They’re kind of seen as being these wayward characters who get girls pregnant, but they’re not fathers, Coogler said. Oscar, like many others, was a father.

White Hollywood creators simply weren’t capable of making such a movie in 2013, nor were they, at that time, interested in projects that humanized black victims of police brutality.

As the film progresses, anticipating Grants’ inevitable end at the hands of the police creates palpable tension with every seemingly insignificant moment of the young man’s last day humanizing him and forcing viewers to come to terms. to the impending loss of a man they could now imagine. know intimately.

By choosing not to focus on the aftermath of the police killing, which has become highly politicized and sparked mass protests, Coogler instead emphasizes the quiet complexity and depth of the life that was lost, refusing to let Oscar Grant become a mere statistic in the murderer and ongoing tally of racist police brutality.

There are thousands of Oscar Grants, there are thousands of young men who are constantly losing their lives to senseless violence on our streets, said Coogler, who was only 27 when he did Fruitvale Station. The film went on to win the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. It would be hard to imagine anyone other than Coogler making the film about a young black man like himself from the same town being attacked by cops in a neighborhood he knows intimately. White Hollywood creators simply weren’t capable of making such a movie in 2013, nor were they, at that time, interested in projects that humanized black victims of police brutality.

Don’t wait for validation from Hollywood

In 2011, I interviewed another little-known black filmmaker at the time who would also become a household name. Ava DuVernay was promoting her independent film I will follow as well as a non-profit venture she had just started to promote black independent films.

Joining me at the KPFK Pacifica Radio studios in Los Angeles, DuVernay explained that his work was a way of presenting African American characters as we are: ordinary people who live and breathe and die and love, and do. like everyone else does. . She did I will follow in that vein, centering on a black woman named Maye who packs her dead aunts home and takes stock of her life. DuVernay drew on her own experiences to write the screenplay.

We have masses of black people who crave images. Why are we looking for them there [white Hollywood] validate and give us permission to distribute our photos?

Reflecting on the challenges faced by black filmmakers at the time, DuVernay proudly explained that I will follow would have a theatrical release in multiple markets across the country: This is the first time, ever, ever that a simultaneous national theatrical release has occurred solely through local means. Lacking the massive marketing budgets of the major production companies of the time, DuVernay had to rely on what she called the passion and elbow grease of a small army of supporters who used any means at their disposal, from Facebook posts to leaflets to independent media interviews. like KPFK to promote the film.

When I asked her how difficult it was for independent filmmakers of color like her to deal with an industry wary of projects without white men, DuVernay responded with foresight, saying: We have masses of black people who are hungry for more. pictures. Why are we looking for them there [white Hollywood] validate and give us permission to distribute our photos?

She went on to explain, I’m not interested in pitching my films to studios, I’m not interested in raising money from big companies. I’m not interested in waiting for them to give me permission to distribute my images.

Freeing himself from the constraints of mainstream Hollywood that would require him to create projects designed to appeal primarily to white audiences, DuVernay found his footing in independent spaces and refused to compromise his vision. This approach eventually paid off.

Just three and a half years after speaking with her, DuVernay released the film that put her on the national and international cinema map: Selmaabout a pivotal chapter in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was his first major studio film and he went on to earning him a Best Picture nomination at the 2015 Oscars and over $50 million in box office sales.

In 2019, DuVernay explained in a Twitter feed the long and arduous road she had traveled to get to this moment, including using all of her savings, trading movie gear, being denied many opportunities, and persisting in an industry that has excluded people for too long of color. Its organization, DEPLOY, offers a model for filmmakers from other racial groups to do the same. ARRAY has released dozens of films from various black filmmakers since I will follow.

A growing number of black filmmakers are now making their mark on the national film market. These artists demonstrate that creating for people of color matters. Where once only a handful of black filmmakers, such as Spike Lee and John Singleton, could get the green light for big projects, today their ranks have grown to include DuVernay, Ryan Coogler, Jordan Peele, Boots Riley, Kasi Lemmons, Issa Rae and many, many more.

While this is a great start, there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the representation of Black people on screen as well as that of Indigenous peoples, Latinos/Asians and Asian Americans.