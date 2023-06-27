Hollywood loves world-shaking disasters, so why is it silent on Covid? | Zach Schonfeld

In March 2022, I went with some friends to see The Worst Person in the World, a melancholic film by Joachim Trier about a young woman in search of fulfillment. In the epilogue which takes place some time after the events of the film, the protagonist, Julie, wears a face mask, like others on screen.

Leaving the cinema, I struggled to articulate why I found this detail moving. The mask signaled that Julie was now on the other side of not only deep personal loss, but also the global shutdown that has shaken us all. She anchored the films’ uncertain heroine in an uncertain present. Like Paul Thomas Anderson REMARK: Something about that made me feel like I saw something that actually happened. For those of us who turned 30 amid the throes of lockdown, this little nod to the pandemic deepened cinema’s elegy to millennials.

I’ve since wondered how other fictional films could portray the pandemic that has infiltrated nearly every facet of our daily lives. I was mostly disappointed. Hollywood has largely been reluctant to acknowledge the pandemic, which signifies a kind of creative cowardice, a refusal to reckon with the world as it now exists.

When American movies do faced with the pandemic, they evoke it fleetingly, in the past (see: Le Menu, Tr). Or they reduce it to SNL-level punchlines about hand sanitizer and quarantining the rich, like in Rian Johnsons Glass Onion or Judd Apatows abysmal The Bubble.

Punchlines on hand sanitizer and the quarantine of the wealthy: Rian Johnsons Glass Onion. Photograph: John Wilson/Netflix 2022

Surely some people would rather cut their fingers than face Covid in the cinema. I think the opposite: there should be more movies set in the midst of the pandemic. This isn’t to propose that every movie takes place in the dark days of March 2020, just that filmmakers need to acknowledge the current toll of the pandemic as a backdrop for fictional storytelling. Failure to do so is a form of denial, paralleling the corporate interest in declaring the pandemic over and ignoring its continuing threat.

Why have so few remarkable films depicted him? Major studios obviously see more money in fantasy and escapism (and perhaps fear a political backlash), even if the success of HBO’s The Last of Us suggests there’s an audience for darker stories about the theme of the pandemic. Meanwhile, some of our greatest filmmakers Scorsese, Tarantino, Anderson have left the modern era behind to do period pieces. (Quick, name Scorsese’s latest shoot these days.)

Others believe that pandemic life cannot translate into captivating or visually appealing cinema. It’s a lack of imagination, as Steven Soderbergh proved with Kimi (2022), a tense thriller that uses the shadow of the pandemic to heighten the anxiety felt by the heroine, Angela (Zo Kravitz). Angela struggles to leave her apartment even to visit a food cart across the street and attributes her worsening agoraphobia to Covid. She uncovers evidence of a murder while working remotely; most of the action movies are set in his sleek loft, like a paranoid thriller for the middle-aged. Several key characters are neighbors she observes from her apartment window, a clever nod to urban pandemic life.

Perhaps because Covid feels like an actual horror movie, horror filmmakers have been more willing to deal with it. British director Rob Savages Host (2020), a chilling film set entirely on a Zoom stage, was followed by the more polarizing Dashcam (2022), which used the desolation of London’s lockdown as the setting for hellish chaos.

Outside of Hollywood, some international filmmakers have found compelling ways to incorporate the pandemic into their storytelling. Claire Denis has directed not one but two films Stars at Noon (2022) and Both Sides of the Blade (2022) set in the time of Covid. They portray the pandemic much the same way French movies portray sex: realistically, not sensationally, just part of the fabric of everyday life.

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca. Photography: Warner Bros/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Is it too early for Hollywood to fight the pandemic? Doubtful. Recall that Casablanca was released a year after Pearl Harbor, alongside countless other war images, some of them great propaganda, others thinly veiled. Modern viewers can look back to the great films of the 1940s to understand how World War II affected daily life, but future generations will learn very little about pandemic life by watching a film released today.

There is, however, a historical antecedent to Hollywood’s refusal to reckon with Covid. The 1918 flu pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide. But in the silent films of the 1920s, the catastrophe goes unnoticed. No fictional film has been made that even mentions the three waves of the pandemic that hit the [UK] and would kill 200,000 people, silent film curator Bryony Dixon written in 2020.

When the filmmakers confronted the specter of the pandemic, Dixon notes, they did so obliquely, depicting epidemics long past (usually the Black Death) or drawn from fictional sources. German filmmaker FW Murnau, for example, tapped into the creepiness of deadly plagues in 1922’s Nosferatu and 1926’s Faust.

Hollywood has applied a similar denial to more recent crises. It was not until Philadelphia (1993) that a mainstream film truly addressed the AIDS epidemic. After 9/11, Hollywood’s instinct was to digitally delete images of the Twin Towers; Spike Lees 25th Hour stood out because it was the first big movie not ignore the post-September 11 reality.

Today, a different crisis has reshaped modern life, and Hollywood refuses to look it in the eye. It is striking how cinema has had so little to say about the most traumatic and upsetting health crisis of our time. I have nothing against escapism, but making great movies should also help us make sense of our current troubled times, of which the pandemic is an inescapable part.

Cinema has always helped me deal with the world. Now, I’d like to see movies willing to point the finger at this massive thing and say, yes, it happened. Yes, it is real.