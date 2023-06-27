Hollywood Has Finally Recognized Ben Affleck’s Gifted Body Part, Made Him A Legend Among The Ladies: “I’m Often Confused With Matt Damon”





At awards shows, stars are usually praised for their immense talents and powerful performances. However, it was two and a half men Producer Chuck Lorre’s boasts to the public about Ben Affleck’s wealth made the actor’s enormous manhood the subject of the PGA Awards. According to Us Magazine, Lorre recounted meeting the 41-year-old actor in the bathroom at the Golden Globes, admitting to taking a look and saying he was convinced Affleck could play Batman. Affleck didn’t let that bother him. Even before knowing who said it, he expressed his gratitude for the remark. Read more: I got the job thanks to Matt: Brendan Fraser thanks Matt Damon for launching his career in Hollywood despite starring in an $18 million box office flop with Ben Affleck Chuck Lorre on meeting Ben Affleck in the bathroom A week after the Golden Globes ceremony, Chuck Lorre finally revealed his meeting with Goodwill hunting actor Ben Affleck in the bathroom that sparked some juicy talk. A week ago I was here for the Golden Globes, I was there, I never got here. But it was still a really fun night, I went to the bathroom and found myself peeing next to Ben Affleck, Lorre revealed as he walked up to the podium. He continued, Yes, I took a look and yes, Comic-Con, he can play Batman! he exclaimed, as the crowd burst into laughter. Curiously, Ben Affleck didn’t even know who the person responsible for spreading such a revelation was! Affleck, who was set to play Batman, took the compliment in the most badass way. Read more: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were broke for 6 months despite Robin Williams’ $225M mega-hit: We paid around $160,000 in taxes Ben Affleck took the stage to thank the person who complimented his p-nis While one would expect actors to be reluctant to address such a situation, Affleck ended up talking about the compliment he received in front of everyone on stage. While presenting the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Motion Picture Producer to Gravity And 12 years of slavery,Affleck told the audience, I want to thank someone tonight. Obviously I was in the bar, briefly, and I came back to my seat and someone said, there was a guy on stage who said you had a big dk. He continued, I said, Oh, isn’t that always the way it is the only time it happens, and I missed it! But thank you very much, whoever you are, God bless you. Make known. I’m often confused with Matt Damon but rarely with Michael Fassbender, so that was a nice change! The PGA Awards aren’t the first time Affleck’s privates have been discussed in the media. In a media interview for the 2004 holiday movie Surviving Christmas, his co-star Christina Applegate opened up about the actor’s shenanigans during filming. The actress then described a scene where the team was taking an insert photo of a briefcase and Affleck, while clumsy, put his bric-a-brac on the briefcase. Read more: It’s just a matter of what gets to you: Ben Affleck has been put in a sticky spot after his $289million ex-girlfriend snubbed best friend Matt Damons, saving Private Ryan at the Oscars Source : Daily mail

