June Diane Raphael was partying entertainment

In the dark comedy Based on a True Story on Peacock, a married couple launches a true crime podcast featuring a real serial killer. Their main competition is an established podcast called Sisters in Crime, whose hosts are played by the very funny June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair.

I’m definitely a consumer of true crime, Raphael said, and that’s what the show does so well: it asks us to investigate those impulses that drive people to consume it. That’s why I wanted to do the part, because the way these podcasts capitalized on our fears is absolutely worthy of satire.

A reliable comedic presence, Raphael is best known for playing Jane Fonda’s eldest daughter on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She also co-wrote the screenplay for the 2009 film Bride Wars and co-hosts a podcast with husband Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas titled How Did This Get Made? which attempts to decompress movies that make no sense.

Asked about the worst moment of his career, Raphaël replied: Being an actor is a series of humiliations. All the work is really about embarrassing ourselves and exposing ourselves, physically and emotionally, to ridicule, especially in comedy. The goal is to play without vanity, so there are plenty of stories to choose from.

That said, there’s one that comes to mind when me and Casey Wilson (who Raphael co-wrote Bride Wars with) started doing a comedy sketch in New York.

Raphael picks up the story from there.

my worst moment

The show was at the Upright Citizens Brigade. We were fresh out of NYU and were looking for a way to introduce ourselves and get agents. So we wrote this sketch show where we played all these different characters.

We both worked several days because we weren’t paid to do the show. But you have been exposed. It’s 2004 or 2005. Time Out New York gave us a rave review, then we got an email from UCB saying that someone called herself, named Bunny, and she wanted to talk to us about paid gig on the Upper East Side. .

Again, we were never paid to play.

Left to right: Jessica St. Clair and June Diane Raphael as true-crime podcast hosts in Based on a True Story. (Peacock / DOCUMENT)

So we called her, and she had read the review and her granddaughter had seen the show and loved it. And I’ll pay you $3,000. His address was great fancy and she looked like she had a ton of money, I mean her name was Bunny so we were like, well be there!

We had planned to do two or three sketches. We put away our costumes. We arrived two hours early. To date, I have never seen an apartment in New York quite like this. It had several floors and giant ceilings. And when we walked in, they directed us to the service entrance.

We go up a series of service stairs and are installed in the room of this person named Nora, who was going to take care of the technical part of our show. We had music that accompanied one of the sketches. So I said, can we meet Nora? I have to give her the signals, she has to know when to press play.

Finally, there is a knock on the door and Nora enters. She’s 80, if one day, and she’s wearing a maid’s uniform, like she’s at Downton Abbey. She seemed more ready for a skit than us. And she says: How can I help you girls?

So I say to him, we brought our own boombox, can you press play right now? And then I say, Where’s Bunny? And will she introduce us? And Nora said, Wait, I’ll get her.

Now, the facelifts of the early 2000s weren’t what they are today. And it was clear that Bunny was one of the early adopters. So she walks in and Casey and I try not to react, but she had such a wild face. And she’s like, this is gonna be so much fun, I’m throwing a cocktail party for my friends.

I said, how many people will be here? And she said, Ten. And I said, Okaaaaaay. Are you going to introduce us, or how do you imagine us starting the show? And she said, I think it would be hilarious if the parties continued and you two started! And I say, Ohhhh no, I think that could be really weird and confusing. Can we just say were sketch comedians? And she says, no, it’s going to be so funny that you two start. And I’m like, oh my God. ALL RIGHT.

Played little girls in our first sketch, so wore pigtails. And the sketch is about these two girls who are obsessed with Les Miserables, which is why we needed the music. And finally, Nora comes and says, it’s time.

But Nora is not only responsible for the wrestling talent that is us, but she also works the party to the fullest. So she’s holding a tray of cocktails as she talks to us: Go down those stairs, it’ll take you to the living room, and get started.

June Diane Raphael (right) co-hosts a movie podcast with husband Paul Scheer titled How Did This Get Made. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Casey and I come down in character and people were talking, mingling, going about their business. And there’s other music playing, so I’m trying to say to Nora, Can you please ask Bunny to turn off the other music?

There is no natural stage space, it makes no sense, so we find a seat in the living room and start the scene. But no one can hear because they are talking to each other. And I realize that none of the jokes in this skit will make sense because they didn’t hear the setup.

Let me tell you, people were scared of us! Those two grown women wearing pigtails and talking to each other like little girls? We looked crazy. So we start the sketch again and people start to kind of Listen to us. But not a laugh. Not a single laugh. On the contrary, it was mild curiosity and disdain to be interrupted.

So it’s time for Nora to indicate the music. But what Casey didn’t realize was that Nora was behind her, still holding a tray of cocktails, and trying to get past Casey, who was dancing and doing these moves. Nora would move right and Casey would move right; Nora would move left and Casey would move left. Now people are starting to laugh hysterically and it’s because of Nora, not because of Casey. Nora is now part of our scene! Noras was the only comedy that worked in this scenario.

When we finished, I heard someone clapping. And then a round of applause.

I was sweating all over my body at the time; I was so nervous and freaked out about what we were doing and how humiliating it was that my body felt like it was draining. The end of the scene had us both on the floor, and when we got up I looked down and there was an outline of sweat. It was like a police silhouette of a body, but me and my sweat.

Then we went back up, changed into old lady costumes and came back down to do it again. And I’ll never forget walking down those stairs a second time and a man was leaning next to a giant column holding a martini, and he looks over his shoulder and sees us, and then turns to his friend and says, Here they are back. (Laughs)

Casey and I, to this day, say this: here they are back! You don’t want us, you don’t understand us, you don’t know why you were here and yet you came back down. So, oddly, it became a rallying cry in our career. Because if we can relive that experience and it wasn’t better the second time around, we really can do anything.

Nora came up after that sketch and handed us our check and said, Bunny loved it. And maybe Bunny did. I remember her standing by the piano watching with a wild smile on her face.

And when we ran out, in front of the service entrance, of course, I thought: I hope I never see a single person in this room all my days. (Laughs).

But thanks to Bunny, who tried his luck with us. She was our first paid job! I will always have a special place for her in my heart for this reason.

The take-out sale

This idea of: Here they are back. Even when it’s abundantly clear what you’re doing isn’t right, there’s something uplifting about the bombardment.

Now, it wasn’t in front of millions of people. But everything we had done so far had been well received, and then having these people staring at us with fear in their eyes? I realized: Oh, you can completely bomb, to the core of your being, and get up and carry on. It was incredibly valuable.

That, and the cashed check.

Nina Metz is a television and film critic at the Chicago Tribune, where she writes a series regular, My worst moment. The actors remember their worst moments and how their careers were shaped by them.

