Janoszek versus Stanowski. Lawyer: risky ban on talking about career in Bollywood





Does an attempt to demonstrate the recklessness or carelessness of certain media (if the allegations are true) on the example of a celebrity allow it to be criticized in the context of an admissible public debate? Beyond the very form and language of the statements used by the defendants thus far, referring to the activities or qualifications of the plaintiff, it is impossible not to notice that the defendants claim that their publications aim to show the very bad state of the media, which according to them do not verify what is transmitted, and thus create fiction. That such a problem exists is, in my opinion, obvious, and that a debate on the subject is acceptable, even necessary. The question of assessment, however, is whether such debates should be treated in terms of significant public interest. If the answer is yes, there should be no publication ban. it is easier to justify a refusal to intervene by the court than, for example, it will not interfere in a public debate or a form of satirical expression, but they can also hurt, hinder a career. How come the court does not turn into censorship. Where there is an element of acute satire and irony in an argument over speech, a publication ban should target very specific phrases that the average reader finds offensive or even insulting. Any questionable publication ban makes it de facto impossible for the defendants to return to the question raised and its assessment, which is very dangerous for the quality of the debate. There is no ideal formula for determining how the plaintiff’s private interest weighs against freedom of expression and debate. It is up to the court to judge this area based on the evidence before it. Time will tell if the court’s decision will hold in this form and scope when the defendants present their case. And finally: can the court enforce such a prohibition? Compelling the court to respect the prohibition can only take the form of fines imposed on the defendants for its violation. For the first offense, the court may impose a fine of PLN 15,000. PLN, and if the defendants continue to violate the ban, the fine can be up to PLN 1 million.

