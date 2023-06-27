Lindsay Lohan is expecting a baby boy with her husband Bader Shammas | Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan is expecting a son with husband Bader Shammas.
The Mean Girls actress, 36, announced on March 14 that she is expecting her first child with financier Bader, also 36, whom she quietly married last year, and according to TMZ, the The couple’s imminent arrival will be a baby boy.
According to the outlet, sources with direct knowledge said that Lindsay and Bader were expecting a boyfriend, and very soon, insiders claiming she was about to give birth.
Lindsay has lived in Dubai for eight years and insiders told TMZ that her mother Dina will be at her side for the birth, adding: Some of Lindsay’s siblings will also be overseas around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.
Lindsay recently told Allure magazine: I can’t wait to see what it’s like and what it’s like to be a mom. Tears of joy. It’s just who I am.
Although now it’s probably a baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.
Lindsay celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Bader in April, saying on Instagram alongside a photo of them hugging on a clifftop walk: April 3, 2023, 1 year today , Happy birthday.
The star also recently posted a photo of a white baby with the following message: Coming soon.
She captioned the image: We are blessed and excited, signing the note with emoticons of praying hands, a white heart, a child’s face and a baby bottle.
Before their wedding was announced last July, Lindsay and Bader sparked speculation they had exchanged vows in a series of photos shared on the actress’ Instagram.
She captioned the images: I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.
I’m amazed it’s my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel this every day.
A rep for Lindsay told Page Six that she feels great and is thrilled to be a mom.
