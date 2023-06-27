From Sara Ali Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor, embrace the extravagance of pink fashion





New Delhi: From Sara Ali Khan to Jahnvi Kapoor, a wave of Barbie fever has swept through Bollywood as the pink fashion trend sweeps across the industry. As anticipation grows for the next Barbie movie, these leading ladies have fully embraced the vibrant hue, showcasing their style and charm in stunning shades of pink. Let’s take a closer look at the eight Bollywood divas who made a statement in Barbie’s year. 1- Sara Ali Khan stole the show in her striped one-shoulder Jacquemus dress, with a daring thigh-high slit. Paired with fashionable gray double-strap heels, her Barbie-inspired look was perfected with sultry black smokey eyes and glossy lips. 2- Janhvi Kapoor mesmerized in a sparkly pink sequin mini dress, complete with gold eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. 3- Kiara Advani sizzled in a fuchsia halterneck jumpsuit, exuding elegance and style. 4- Kareena Kapoor turned heads in a baby pink sequined saree, adorned with silver embellishments. 5- Katrina Kaif showcased the power of a well-tailored blazer, opting for a bright pink hue that added sophistication to her ensemble. 6- Ananya Pandey made a statement in a jaw-dropping pink bodycon dress paired with captivating makeup and a sleek updo hairstyle. 7- Kriti Sanon stunned in a scorching hot pink dress with cascading ruffles. 8- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exuded timeless style in a hot pink monochrome pantsuit by Valentino. The influence of Barbie’s iconic status and the buzz surrounding the Barbie movie made pink the color of the day in Bollywood. With each celebrity adding their unique style to the trend, pink has become a symbol of confidence and glamour. Barbie’s timeless style and influence continue to inspire fashionistas around the world. The Barbiecore trend not only marked Bollywood but also became a symbol of empowerment and self-expression. Are you ready to jump on the Barbiecore bandwagon? Share your views with us in the comments below!

