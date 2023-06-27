Idris Elba Hijack Review: A Wannabe Thriller 24

Idris Elbas, corporate negotiator Sam Nelson is no Jack Bauer, and Divert is not 24, but that’s not to say George Kay and Jim Field Smith’s aerial thriller doesn’t provide heart-pounding pleasures. Underplayed by sometimes sloppy and insane plots, and playing fast and loose with its real-time conceit, the seven-episode series unfolds over a grueling seven hours. The latest Apple TV+ (discontinued June 28) never really takes off. Yet, led by its lead, it remains an intermittently watchable luscious exercise in tension that at least has the good sense to keep things fast, taut, and concise.

Given its central vanity, there is little excess fat on Diversions bones, as the show is too busy focusing on its instantaneous action in the sky and on the ground to indulge in superfluous flashbacks and detours. He is picked up from an airport in Dubai, where Sam and dozens of others pass through security checkpoints to their scheduled flights. Sam’s downcast expression and rambling gait even as other passengers frantically rush to board the plane indicate that he is in no rush to leave for Heathrow.

The fact that his only carry-on is a bag containing jewelry for his ex-wife Marsha (Christine Adams), and that his text messages instruct him not to return home, suggests that Sam is on a potentially reckless mission to attempt reconciliation. . An impending confrontation with his estranged wife, however, quickly proves to be the least of his problems, as after takeoff the craft is commandeered by armed hijackers.

This infamous group is led by Stuart (kill lists Neil Maskell), who quickly convinces pilot Robin (Ben Miles) to relinquish control of the cockpit, which forces Robin to strike ruthlessly in the face of his noncompliant co-pilot. Stuart and his minions are clearly serious, but Divert keeps their motives and goals a secret from both us and the plane passengers, who must cower, moan and, in the case of two older men coded as racists, organize misguided plots to attack the bad guys. Sam isn’t as reckless as these kidnapped compatriots, and instead makes an early and surprising deal with Stuart: because he only cares about getting home to his family, Sam pledges to help the pirates. air to achieve their ends.

It’s an obvious trick, because there’s no mistaking Sam’s desperation for selfish amorality. Yet for a short time it works like a charm, reinforced by Sam’s recurring decision to betray his scheming fellow travelers. As Sam tries to build trust with his opponents in an apparent effort to set them up for a later fall, Divert periodically turns his attention to various others who will play a part in the ensuing calamity. In London, Marsha prepares for a big presentation and deals with friction between her teenage son Kai (Jude Cudjoe) and her new boyfriend, detective detective Daniel (Max Beesley).

When Marsha receives a text from Sam that something is wrong on the plane, Daniel forwards the message to his own ex, Zahra (Archie Panjabi), who works in counterterrorism. She, in turn, learns from an air traffic controller in Dubai that it was a false alarm, as does her London counterpart Alice (Eve Myles), although nagging suspicions linger that things are wrong. are not what they seem. Before long, everyone grasps the gravity of the situation, if not its expansive dimensions.

Kay and Smith’s above and below narrative balance is reasonably assured, and it’s aided by a fast and furious pacing. Diverts the forward thrust of the tic-tac prevents it from dulling, and its effectiveness extends to its characterizations; in quick strokes he defines a variety of men and women aboard the flight, as well as their captors.

It also repeatedly presents new challenges for the hero Sam, who has to deal with both armed maniacs whose intentions are vague and panicked civilians who don’t all speak the same language, have a variety of personal priorities. competitors and you can’t count on him to stay clear. heads during a crisis. Take into account that Stuart is extremely suspicious of Sam and his helpful routine (for good reason!), and the show does an admirable job of walking the razor’s edge between order and chaos.

Elbas Sam is both determined, empathetic and wary, and the actors’ strength of personality contributes to Diverts suspensive intensity. Working against him, however, is frustratingly run-down storytelling. A key death takes place during the jump between episodes, so it’s hard to discern the identities of the victims, and Kai’s prolonged attempt to escape being kidnapped from his father’s apartment is also eerily resolved off-screen. Since the walkthroughs are generally quite lucid and streamlined, these and other minor chronological mistakes and errors stand out, as do instances where the scripts resort to unnecessarily leaden exposition to keep things on track.

Such flaws are far more deleterious than the material melodramatic twists, which crop up at regular intervals. Divert exploits the idea that even the best-laid plans can be thwarted by a number of ordinary unforeseen incidents, and the show is more assured when it focuses on Sam and the company’s heartbreaking problems, their complicated situations by a cascading series of unforeseen and hostile conflicts and dilemmas. Therefore, once the hijackers’ identities and claims are finally exposed, the energy wanes, undermined by the fact that this whole conspiracy is based on fanciful notions of omnipotent underworld boogeymen with ideas idiots on how to accomplish their pedestrian goals.

The show’s silliness goes hand in hand with its modest spinelessness, as it usually strives to avoid clearly defined political elements or viewpoints that could work on anyone, to the point that even the idea of calling Stuart and his friends terrorists is openly corrected by the British Foreign Secretary. Louise (Hattie Morahan), who is the good representative of the government against the bad Home Secretary Neil (Neil Stuke). Increasingly determined to avoid controversy by setting his story in a fuzzy, bogus facsimile of reality, Divert ultimately sabotages the very authenticity that was the ostensible goal of his real-time gimmick.

