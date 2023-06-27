Kun Faya Kun To Bhar Do Jholi Meri: Happy Bollywood Songs To Reminisce This Eid 2023, Bollywood News





Kun Faya Kun To Bhar Do Jholi Meri: Happy Bollywood Songs To Reminisce This Eid 2023 India is a land of diversity and culture where people of all religions celebrate a variety of festivals with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. Now Muslims around India are preparing for the celebration of Eid al-Adha , which is celebrated according to the lunar calendar and falls in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah. In India, Eid al-Adha 2023 is expected to begin on the evening of June 28. Well, even when we think of Eid, we are automatically diverted to the wonderful songs that our Bollywood movies have given us for the pious occasion over the years. Yes, you read that right. In these songs there is peace, soul and a rhythmic connection that disconnects us from the outside world. This Eid holiday is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, which marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to obey Allah’s command by being ready to sacrifice his son for God’s command. His gesture was loved by the Almighty and he replaced his son Ismail with a goat. Here are all the Hindi happy songs we love! This tune for Rockstar, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is comforting, beautiful and glorious. It happens to be everyone’s favorite comfort song when life hits hard. Bhar Do Jholi Meri by Bajrangi Bhaijaan has to be on your hit list if you want to reminisce about a serene melody this Eid. Khawaja Mere Khawaja By Jodha Akbar, is one of the most beloved and famous songs of all time. Arziyan Arziyan from Delhi 6 will change your mood from crappy to calm and this song must be on your hit list. Band of Allah Allah Ke Bande by Kailash Kher is a classic that will fill you with excitement, peace and zeal to relive life. Stay tuned for more news!

