The Rock Hudson documentary offers an intimate look at the Hollywood icon’s double life

In pursuit of this goal, Kijak sometimes made Hudson’s films speak in a suggestive way that alluded to his personal life. For example, Rod Taylor gets a phone call in A Gathering of Eagles from Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk and is asked on a date, the director explained.

I could have done a lot more, said Kijak, but the idea was to create this kind of fantastic space in the film, so that he could be himself in a film from the 50s and 60s and be a gay man in this world.

But that’s not to say Hollywood was completely oblivious to Hudson’s love life. At the behest of his notorious agent, Henry Willson, who was known for grooming his young male clients to maintain a more macho image, Hudson married Willsons secretary Phyllis Gates in 1955, a union that lasted just three. years, but questions continued to swirl about the actors’ sexuality, according to the film. Since Hudson was generally well-liked and well-regarded by his peers, many of his co-stars, including Doris Day and Elizabeth Taylor, as well as the people who had him under contract at Universal Studios, shielded his potentially life-threatening secret. end to his career.

Nonetheless, over time, there seemed to be a more deliberate creative choice to play into the duality of Hudson’s public and private selves on the big screen, Kijak said. His films with Day Pillow Talk (1959), Lover Came Back (1961), Send Me No Flowers (1964) constantly give him a character who pretends to be gay or effeminate when, really, it’s this straight dude, but he is doing this to deceive [Days character]to maybe put her to bed.

Hudson’s on-screen work, however, only told one side of his story. Edited by author Mark Griffin, who wrote the matine idol most recent biographyKijak has found it much easier than expected to gain access to key players in Hudson’s life, which he considers an incredible gift.

The producers also struck a deal with the cast’s estate, which gave the production team unprecedented access to their personal belongings.

We unearthed this box of color slides from 1963, and its Rock and her boyfriend, Lee Garlington, on a road trip on the beach, in tiny bathing suits, looked really sexy, recalls Kijak with a laugh. . These were all brand new. I don’t even think [his estate] knew they had them, or they had been forgotten.

The core of the film, Kijak said, is the collection of interviews with gay men, including Garlington, who were part of Hudson’s inner circle and spent time at his Beverly Hills mansion which they dubbed the castle. .

They’re a really neat, compact arc that will take you from the pre-Stonewall era before gay liberation to the other side of the AIDS crisis, he said. It gives you a glimpse into his life in a very intimate way through anecdotes, memories, and real-life experiences that I don’t think you’d get by just putting famous talking heads in a row.

Although many of his friends have been in long-term partnerships, Hudson has never really been able to fully commit to one person, valiantly trying to be, as a Vanity Fair article put it, everything to everyone. Hudson’s close friend George Nader quit gambling in part because he just wanted to live his life and couldn’t handle gambling anymore, Kijack said, and Rock could never do that.

I think he burned a lot of relationships because he had to constantly change codes. He would take women out in public, but then he had to have a few drinks and show up at someone’s apartment late at night, Kijack added. Everything had to be kept secret.

After pivoting to television and starring in NBC’s McMillan & Wife in the ’70s, Hudson’s life collided with the early years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the ’80s. Despite his declining health, Hudson, who Kijak said lived in massive denial until the end due to the uncertainty of the virus, landed a recurring role on ABC primetime soap opera Dynasty, in which he shared a now infamous and passionless kiss with leading lady Linda Evans. In the documentary, a tearful Evans acknowledged that at a time when some feared kissing could transmit the virus that causes AIDS, Hudson was simply trying to protect her.

A few months before Hudson’s death, his French publicist, Yanou Collart, revealed his diagnosis to the mediasparking an AIDS-related panic storm in Hollywood.

None of us are 100% sure where his head was at the time, how aware of or complicit he was in the revelation, or how much he controlled the narrative, but we do know it has had a huge impact on how people talked about it. HIV and AIDS, said Kijak.

He added that he hopes his film will remind audiences, especially younger generations, of the horrific early years of the epidemic and the slow response of the Reagan administration until Hudson elevates the discussion on the disease to the general public.