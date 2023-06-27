Gwen Stefani and Gal Gadot will receive the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, here are the A-listers who join them





The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its Class of 2024influential names in the entertainment industry who will be honored with a star on the famous Los Angeles street next year. On Monday, June 26, it was announced that Gwen Stefani has been officially selected as the winnerjust over a month after husband Blake Shelton received his own star. ©Getty Images Gwen will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame She stood right next to him, joined by her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and also spoke at the ceremony. “He’s humble, he’s genuine and believe me, wherever we go, everyone feels like they know Blake Shelton,” she said. “You are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today is because you are part of the Country Dream, part of the Hollywood Dream and you are part of the American Dream.” READ:5 moments from Pink and Gwen Stefani’s BST Hyde Park concert that left me speechless “And everyone knows you are my dream come true. I love you,” she concluded. ©Getty Images The news comes just over a month after husband Blake received his own star The former No Doubt singer was honored in the “Recording” category, alongside Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’Young. MORE:Blake Shelton Gets Emotional About Gwen Stefani During His Time Away From Home Up and coming actress Stone heart direct Gal Gadot will also receive a coveted spot on the Walk of Fameand you can see his reaction in the video below. WATCH: Gal Gadot reacts to being selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame She joins an illustrious group in the “Motion Pictures” category, including her wonder woman co-star Chris Pine, new Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Feige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Christina Ricci and a posthumous star for Chadwick Boseman. Those in the “Television” category include veteran sitcom star Ken Jeong, Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy, and Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph. MORE:Gal Gadot talks about a difficult personal period after the success of Wonder Woman Joining them are TV show co-hosts Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington and Ral De Molina and Lili Estefan The Fat and the Skinny in a double ceremony. ©Getty Images ‘Wonder Woman’ co-stars Gal and Chris were both cast this year For “Live Theatre/Live Performance”, this year’s winners are 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski and posthumous recognition for legendary singer-songwriter Otis Redding. Angie Martinez was nominated in the “Radio” category while Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers will receive stars in the “Sports Entertainment” category. MORE:Gal Gadot Opens Up About Future As Wonder Woman After Disappointing Upset With Third Film Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, said in her announcement, “The selection committee, comprised of fellow Walk of Fame members, carefully selects a group of honorees each year who represent diverse genres around the world. entertainment. ©Getty Images Nominees can schedule a ceremony for their star up to two years after their first selection “The committee has done an incredible job choosing these very talented individuals. We look forward to seeing the reaction of each winner as they realize they are a part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star. on the most famous footbridge in the world!” Nominees can opt for a Star Ceremony up to two years after their selection date.

