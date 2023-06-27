Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood career threatened

The future looked bright for the couple when they left Britain to a new life in california. Their flagship status has helped them land multi-million dollar deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, as well as voice over offers, price and prime-time interviews, including an explosive conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry’s best-selling memoir, Spare, broke sales records when released earlier this year, and the intimate and revealing Netflix documentary about couples, Harry and Meghanhave become the platforms first most-watched documentary end of 2022.

Meanwhile, their production company Archewells’ multi-year Spotify partnership has spawned the Meghans Archetypes podcast, which was an instant hit when it premiered with an interview with tennis legend Serena Williams.

I loved dipping my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on writing and creating. And I loved deepening meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and each of you listening in,” Meghan said on the podcast release.

More recently, however, the Hollywood tide seems to have turned against the Sussexes.

Earlier this month, the couple and Spotify announced they had mutually agreed to part ways, meaning the 13-episode Archetypes podcast, the only content to come out of the 20-year deal. million dollars, would end.

THE serieswhich focused on issues that held women back and featured a plethora of celebrity guests including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, reportedly failed to hit targets despite its early success.

Earlier this week, It has been reported this pop superstar Taylor Swift declined a handwritten invitation from Meghan to appear on the podcast. The reasons for the snub were not specified.

After Archetypes was removed, Spotify executive Bill Simmons publicly denounced Harry and Meghan as fucking crooks, suggesting on his own podcast that he once had a tough brainstorming session with Prince Harry. on Zoom.

Simmons has made no secret of his disdain for the royal, once describing being associated with the same company as Prince Harry as embarrassing.

What does he bring to the table? He just complains shit and keeps giving interviews, he said in a 2022 interview. Who gives a**t? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son.

United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer said Traffic lights In a meeting posted on Monday that the problem the couple really had with Spotify was that Meghan Markle wasn’t a big audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.

Just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you’re good at anything, he said.

Zimmers’ comments came amid several reports that the couple are above their heads when it comes to media production.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, started a podcast explore the impact of childhood trauma on powerful men, with proposed guests including former US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. It was one of many ideas the royal floated through his three-year partnership with Spotify, none of which materialized into podcasts and sparked an avalanche of criticism when the nature of his ideas emerged.

He also struggled to conceptualize an idea for a podcast series, according to the the wall street journalmeaning the Sussexes failed to meet the terms of their deal with Sportify, which would have included an agreement that each of them would voice and have hands-on involvement with a podcast.

At the start of the week, the WSJ reported that the $100 million Netflix deal between Harry and Meghan, like the Spotify partnership, has resulted in more cancellations and rejections than shows produced, with sources telling the outlet it’s unlikely the streaming giant is renewing the deal when it ends in 2025.

Their production company, Archewell, did not respond to Fortunes request for comment.

An animated series for children titled pearl that the couple hoped to do for Netflix was ultimately scrapped, with at least two other TV ideas the duo came up with failing to be greenlit by the company, according to the WSJ.

live to leadHarry and Meghan’s second project for Netflix which follows their eponymous Wall documentaryfailed to enter the Top 10 streaming platforms. A Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games, one of Prince Harry’s most beloved causes, is nearing completion.

But newspaper sources alleged that Netflix executives were unhappy with Archewell’s productivity, complaining that their initial documentary is all they have to show for the company’s expensive partnership with the pair. .

british newspaper The sun also reported last week that the Netflix deal was unlikely to be renewed.

There’s a less friendly attitude from some at the top, a source told the outlet, adding that the big bucks the couple signed on for no longer exist in the 2023 streaming industry, which has took a hit unstable subscription numbers And a hollywood writers strike.

The feeling is that the lemon has been completely squeezed, the anonymous source said The sun.

A royal commentator, meanwhile, called the couple a one-trick pony when it comes to Netflix, and told the newspaper The Expressthat A-listers and corporations are distancing themselves because they appear to be a flop.

A Netflix spokesperson said Fortune Tuesday, however, that the company’s relationship with Harry and Meghan remains strong.

We value our partnership with Archewell Productions, they said. Harry and Meghan was Netflix’s biggest documentary debut and continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.

Anonymous sources who worked with Harry and Meghan told the WSJ that the couples’ inexperience as producers, difficulties in finding material that would tie to their brand and still spark audience interest, and a general reshuffling of the media landscape post-pandemic, all acted as obstacles to their success. Their business lacks direction, insiders said, and often follows a great idea, poor execution route.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a UK-based royal commentator who has followed the British royal family for decades, said Fortune in a phone call that losing the Netflix contract would be very damaging to Harry and Meghan.

You wonder who advises them and [if they are] is actually going to produce something substantial because obviously these huge contracts, they want value for money, he said.

The point is that most of the interest in them has been because they went rogue, because they very successfully launched a variety of attacks on the royal family, and the main interest is there -inside. [But] it’s not inexhaustible, they could probably live on it for a few years. And what happens then?

If the Sussexes’ deal with Netflix ends up on the chopping block, Fitzwilliams said there’s a possibility of [them] really hurt Hollywood.

If so, I think they have cause for concern, he added.