



Chadwick Boseman will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer, will be honored with a star, in the Motion Picture category, on the world’s most famous catwalk next year. Boseman was best known for his acclaimed role as T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, the first superhero film to earn a Best Picture nomination. His final performance as a character in the Disney+ MCU series What If…? won him a posthumous Primetime Emmy Award. He also starred in many other leading roles such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He received a posthumous Oscar nomination and a Screen Actors Guild award for his role as ambitious trumpeter Levee Green in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Other luminaries recognized for their contributions to film in the Walk of Fame Class of 2024 include Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri , Chris Pine and Christina Ricci. Those in the television category include Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy, award-winning actress and activist Kerry Washington, and doctor-turned-actor Ken Jeong, as well as Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur , Ral De Molina and Lili Estefan. The Walk of Fame Selection Committee named 14 other entertainment professionals in the categories of live theater/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment to receive a star. The dates for the next Star Ceremonies have not yet been set. Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.

