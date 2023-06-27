Ryan Murphy, Harry and Meghan and the state of Hollywood deals

A few years ago, it seemed like every week there was a new eight-to-nine-figure deal between a top writer-producer and a Hollywood studio or streaming service.

These lucrative pacts left the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and JJ Abrams essentially in-house producers for entertainment companies that were in an arms race to lock in top talent for the streaming wars.

Even people with little or no experience in the entertainment business have secured rich deals based largely on name recognition, like former First Family member Barack and Michelle Obama and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But lately, such deals have fallen out of fashion among some executives, as media and entertainment companies rethink how they spend their resources.

The idea behind these mega-deals was for popular showrunners to attract a wider audience and help fill the platforms’ libraries with new hit series. But as streaming service subscriber growth has slowed, companies are analyzing whether it’s worth renewing deals.

I think those deals are going to be fewer and farther apart because there’s a lot of belt-tightening going on right now, said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s former global head of original content, who now teaches at UCLA. Daniels estimates that the number of new signings of so-called global contracts will drop considerably next year.

Earlier this month, a podcast deal between Prince Harry and Meghan Markles Archewell Audio and Swedish streaming giant Spotify came to an end, after the royal company produced just 12 episodes of a single show in 2 years. Spotify executive and Ringer founder Bill Simmons, speaking on his own podcast, called them scammers. The Montecito-based couple still have a contract with Netflix and have produced series including docuseries Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead and the upcoming Heart of Invictus, which will be released later this year.

Murphy, the far more productive and experienced producer behind American Horror Story and Glee, is reportedly in talks for a new deal with Disney, five years after signing a deal worth up to $300 million at Netflix. Netflix and a representative for Murphy declined to comment. Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

Disney deal talks are advanced but not finalized and are not expected to conclude until the Writers Guild of America strike is over, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.

Murphy’s release on Netflix had mixed results. Early efforts, such as The Politician, Hollywood and The Prom, did not perform as well as the company would have liked, industry watchers said. However, two of Murphys later shows, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, were successful.

Dahmer has been watched for over a billion hours and is Netflix’s third most popular English-language show, according to Netflix data. The first season of The Watcher is ranked 10th, with over 447 million hours watched. Murphy still has several projects in the Netflix pipeline, including two more installments in the Monster franchise.

They had to spend a lot of money in the beginning because they were trying to drive subscriber growth, and I think now they’re in a position where they’re watching the money they spend a little more closely, said Los Angeles-based Ryan Webb. entertainment lawyer at Greenberg Glusker.

The streamer said it plans to keep content spending at around $17 billion on average per year through 2024.

While Murphy and the Royal Family represent wildly different situations, the shakeups come as streaming services take a hard look at their finances amid pressure from Wall Street to cut costs. Many tech and entertainment companies have laid off staff and canceled programs.

Even big-name hitmakers like Alias ​​creator JJ Abrams, production company Bad Robot, have found themselves under the microscope. Last year, HBO, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, decided do not advance with the sci-fi series Bad Robot Demimonde due to a disagreement over the budget. Bad Robot in 2019 signed an overall $250 million deal with what was then called WarnerMedia.

Hollywood studios are also grappling with a writers’ strike, which has halted productions as the Writers Guild of America pushes to increase the amount of money writers earn from streaming.

Insiders expect studios to use the strike to trigger force majeure clauses that allow them to terminate deals. However, companies may have reason to be cautious when using this cost-cutting tool, said Elsa Ramo, managing partner at Ramo Law PC.

There may be political reasons or messaging reasons or relationship reasons that could temper a very ruthless business decision that you are contractually allowed to make, Ramo said. I think those conversations are happening right now.

The decline is particularly acute in the podcasting industry, where some companies are struggling to make money despite the rapid growth in the number of shows produced.

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said in an April earnings call that the company wants to avoid overpaying exclusive talent on podcast deals. The company has restructured its podcasting division and made efforts to cut costs, including recently cutting 200 jobs and consolidating Gimlet and Parcast, two production companies it acquired. Popular hosts include controversial comedian Joe Rogan, who has a licensing deal with Spotify worth an estimated $200 million.

We’re going to be very diligent in how we invest in future content deals, Ek said on the call. The ones that don’t work, we obviously won’t renew, and the ones that do, we obviously will review on a case-by-case basis based on their relative value.

While the writers’ strike and the economic environment have caused a lull in global transactions, companies have again recently signed major pacts and doubled down on existing relationships.

Netflix renewed its historic deal with Shonda Rhimes in 2021 and announced an expansion of training programs with its production company Shondaland earlier this year.

Shondaland created some of Netflix’s biggest hits, including Bridgerton and its spin-off show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and the limited series Inventing Anna.

Last year, Walt Disney Co.’s 20th Television and ABC Signature extended their global agreement with former NBC production company executive Warren Littlefields. In 2021, Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny signed an overall deal with Disneys Onyx Collective. Earlier this year, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge renewed her contract with Amazon Studios. In January, Warner Bros. renewed its pact with prolific television producer Greg Berlanti.

There will always be a demand and a premium paid for talent who can deliver, especially if someone has an established track record, said entertainment attorney Briana Hill, partner at Pryor Cashman.