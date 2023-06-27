Kentucky AG allegedly soliciting company under investigation





Welcome to Bloomberg Laws Wake Up Call, a daily roundup of top news for lawyers, law firms and in-house counsel. Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a gubernatorial candidate, has been accused by an attorney for a company his office is investigating of directly soliciting campaign contributions from company executives. (Associated Press) (daily beast)

The refusal of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to admit lawyers who have valid tickets to its halls violates New York’s civil rights law, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge has ruled. (New York Law Review) The judge reprimanded a Madison Square Garden lawyer during a hearing. (New York Post)

OMelveny & Myers has asked a federal judge in New York to award American Airlines more than $139 million in legal fees after its $1 trial victory in a decade-long antitrust dispute against the flight booking company Saber Corp. Sabers’ attorney Skadden argued last year that the airline should not be able to obtain a fee. (Reuters) Lawyers, Law Firms Lawyers representing a group of Dogecoin investors suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk have accused his legal team of misconduct. (Decrypt)

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that a law firm does not have the right to force a fired attorney to return his shares in the firm and buy them back at zero value. (Texas avocado)

General counsel at private equity firms with more than $10 billion in assets under management earn a median annual compensation of $1.19 million and 90% of attorneys are eligible to share company profits, with a expected book value of $9 million. That’s according to a new report examining trends in compensation and internal book value at private equity firms and their portfolio companies. (Barker Gilmore)

Big Law lawyers of color in Belgium say they experience racism on a daily basis. (Law.com International)

A Florida man convicted of a double murder nudged his attorney just before being sentenced to death. (CBS News) Laterals, moves, internals Spencer Fane has hired an intellectual property litigator Danielle DJ Healey as a partner in Houston. She advises on intellectual property antitrust, patent and trade secret matters and joins from Fish & Richardson, where she was principal. (SpencerFane.com)

Greenberg Traurig landed London-based energy lawyer Baker Botts Shashank Krishna as a partner and to lead its energy practice in the city. He advises on mergers and acquisitions and other transactions, projects and contracts, and has expertise in the areas of energy transition, climate change, ESG, infrastructure and defence. (GTLaw.com)

Baker McKenzie in Sydney, Australia has added two Norton Rose Fulbright construction and energy partners, including Emmanuel Confos, who led Norton Roses Australia’s construction and engineering team, according to a report. (Global Legal Post)

Veon, a mobile connectivity and services provider based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, appointed as interim group general counsel Omiyinka Doris, a former corporate finance attorney at Big Law, to the permanent GC group. She has also been a member of the company’s Group Executive Committee since October 2022. Previously, she spent three years with Brazilian mining and metals company Vale SA as Senior Advisor, Africa, based in Mozambique. (Veon) Legal training A University of Colorado Boulder law professor who criticized the university and his profession is suing the school for discrimination. (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

