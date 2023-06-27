Entertainment
Kusha Kapila announces the separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia | Bollywood
Actress and social media influencer Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account and broke the news of her split from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. She rose to fame as a content creator and later made her Bollywood debut. Sharing her personal life update, she told fans that the decision was mutually made and that they will continue to take care of their pet dog, Maya. Read also : As an influencer, when you fail, you fail publicly
Kusha Kapila separates from her husband
Kusha wrote in his last post, Zorawar and I have mutually decided to go our separate ways. It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we shared together continues to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we are currently seeking for ourselves does not match. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t take any more.”
The end of a relationship is heartbreaking and it has been a hard test for us and our families. Luckily, we had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together lasted over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to move on to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this time with love, respect and support for one another. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other’s cheerleaders and pillars of support,” she concluded her statement.
A similar statement was also shared by Zorawar on his account. Both have disabled comments in their posts.
Kusha Kapila and Zorawar
Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017 after dating for a while. Talking about their romance and how they met, Kusha had told Humans Of Bombay in 2019, seven years ago I was at a friends wedding when Zor asked me if I’d like a drink. It was an open bar that does that? I told her I had a boyfriend and left, but I could feel her eyes on me. I won’t deny that I found him handsome and that I may have fallen for him too. But at the time, I was going through a lot, mostly body image issues. I weighed 20 kg more and I thought that nobody would be interested in me. I had no idea what that kind of attention looked like.
But we ended up seeing each other again and we exchanged our numbers. Gradually, we realized that we had little in common. From music to movies to life, everything was different. But we were also aware of the chemistry we had, it was electrifying. There was no way to ignore it. The next time we met, I realized he wanted it to work too. He asked me to go on 5 dates with him just dates and no physical stuff. He has always been very respectful of my sanity when it comes to my body. That night we kissed for the first time, she added.
We got married 2 years ago today and it was perfect. It wasn’t an extravagant affair, I didn’t even buy any jewelry! We married for ourselves, we saved up so we could build the life we wanted. Today we share everything from spending to happiness. But the one thing I’m really grateful for is the open bars at Punjabi weddings, she also said.
Who is Kusha Kapila?
Kusha debuted with the TV show Son of Abish hosted by Abish Mathew. She has starred in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, Behensplaining, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, Masaba Masaba Season 2, and other projects. She hosted Comicstaan Season 3 and appeared in Plan A Plan B. She was also on the Jury of Koffee Season 7 along with Karan. Kusha was last seen in Minus One: New Chapter and Selfiee, along with Akshay Kumar,
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kusha-kapila-announces-separation-from-husband-zorawar-ahluwalia-101687793558431.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
