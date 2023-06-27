This weekend, ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ and ‘Elemental’ debunked a big Hollywood misconception





One of Hollywood’s great myths was debunked over the weekend: the idea that multiple animated movies can’t be successful at the box office simultaneously. Sony Pictures animations Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse and Disney Pixar Elementary took the top two spots at the weekend box office. The movies ran neck and neck for most of the weekend, with spider worms finally get out Elementary in the final count. They are separated by less than a million in current estimates: spider worms to $19.3 million and Elementary at $18.4 million. Remarkably, none of those movies even debuted this weekend. spider worms was in his fourth picture and Elementary in its second weekend. Their double was made possible in part by last weekend’s huge best picture slump, the vfx-filled WB superhero pic. flash, which fell more than 72% and ended up with just $15.2 million in its second weekend. The last time two animated films took the top two spots at the box office was in late 2018, when Ralph breaks the internet And the grinch occupied the top positions for two consecutive weeks. The fact that this doesn’t happen more often isn’t because animation isn’t doing well, but rather because studios are trying to avoid releasing animated films near other animated movies. In the case of spider worms And Elementary, the two films were aimed at different audiences, proving that there’s plenty of room for more major studio animated releases at the box office as long as the offerings are diverse enough. spider worms, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, reached No. 1 for the first time since its debut weekend. Its domestic gross is $317 million and international gross is $243.2 million, for a worldwide total of $560.2 million. For the film directed by Peter Sohn Elementary, a second place finish is always cause for celebration. That’s because the film dropped a relatively thin 37.6% in its second frame. Grossing US$65.5 million so far, the film is an undeniable disappointment for Pixar, but this second weekend offers a glimmer of hope that the film can continue to play strongly over the upcoming 4th of July holiday. Elementarys international total is now $55.6 million, bringing its worldwide consumption to $121.1 million. This coming week, the animation barrage continues in the US with the theatrical release of Dreamworks Animations Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken as well as Netflixs streaming release Nimona. If last weekend’s box office is any indication, audiences are hungry for more animation.

