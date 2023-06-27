CV Dev death news: Malayalam actor and theater artist CV Dev dies at 83, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute





Famous Malayalam actor CV Dev, who also worked in several plays, died in Kozhikode, Kerala on Monday. He was 83 years old. According to a news agency report PTI, the late actor was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College. Family sources informed that he was admitted to hospital due to age-related illnesses, where he breathed his last. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his condolences over the death of the drama artist, who worked in over a hundred films and several plays. The Kozhikode-based actor mainly played comedic roles in Malayalam films and was a regular in screenwriter KT Muhammed’s plays. At the age of 19, CV Dev made his acting debut in 1959 with the Malayalam play ‘Vilakkinte Velichathil’. Two days before the 64th anniversary of his acting career, the filmmaker dies. He was also a part of the 1982 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award winning play “Gopura Nadayil” written by MT Vasudevan Nair. In the Malayalam film industry, he was seen in the 1978 Malayalam film “Yaro Oral” – written, produced and directed by VK Pavithran. He also starred alongside superstars Mammootty and Naseeruddin Shah in the 1994 drama ‘Ponthan Mada’. . CV Dev has many accolades to its name. He is also a recipient of Guru Pooja award from Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. CV Dev, a part-time tailor, lived in Uzhuthal, Edakkad, near Puthiyangadi. Earlier this year, the nation lost many gems of the Malayalam film industry. Legendary actor Mamukkoya, actor-turned-minister Innocent, Harish Pengan of “Minnal Murali” fame and artist Kollam Sudhi passed away this year. While Mamukkoya suffered a heart attack, Innocent died due to respiratory issues. Harish succumbed to acute liver ailments and Kollam Sudhi died in a road accident.

