Hundreds of historic Hollywood props and costumes up for auction





In a warehouse outside Los Angeles lies a treasure trove of Hollywood history. This is a collection of famous items up for grabs at Propstore’s annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia. Among the treasures is the original dress worn by Carrie Fisher in the 1977 film ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’. It is expected to fetch north of $1 million. “He was brought home by a crew member after production and no one knew what happened to him for several years,” said Chuck Costas, vice president of business development and marketing at Propstore. “He was found about 10 years ago, sort of curled up in an attic.” “It’s very rare to find a Star Wars costume, let alone Princess Leia,” he added. “This is the only known Princess Leia costume that we believe has survived.” SEE MORE : Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ shoes fetch $2.2 million at auction The work of collecting, restoring and preserving these chunks of rich cinematic history is a team sport, and Propstore COO Brandon Alinger is team captain. “Reviewing the content that comes to us, researching it, evaluating it, evaluating the authenticity that is a big part of the process,” he told Scripps News. “Obviously we’re also very proactive. We look for things that we want to have in the auction.” However, sales aren’t always just for businesses. “There’s a great selection of material in this sale from Sam Neil, the actor who played Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic [Park]”, added Alinger. “It is sold to benefit UNICEF Children’s Charity.” The auction includes Batman’s batpod, which was featured in “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” It is estimated to fetch up to $2 million. Meanwhile, Danielle Radcliffe’s distressed costume and glasses from ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ could fetch over $150,000. The Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction: Los Angeles 2023 is a three-day event beginning Wednesday. Here is the complete catalog in Hollywood history to win. Trending Stories About Scrippsnews.com

