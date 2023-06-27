Entertainment
Allahabad HC to Adipurush Makers: Why Hindus Tolerance Tested? » | Bollywood
The Allahabad High Court questioned why the tolerance of a religion was put to the test by the creators of Adipurush. Their reactions come a day after the court allowed an amendment request from the petitioner who raised objections to the film on various points. The film has been attacked for its dialogue, language, and portrayal of certain characters from the Ramayana epic. A notice was also sent to his dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir regarding “objectionable” dialogue. Read also : Amid Adipurush flak, Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar will air again on TV from next week
Allahabad High Court on Adipurush
“He who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is a religion whose believers have not created any problems of public order. went to movie theaters (where the movie was showing) and they only forced them to close the theater, they could have done something else too,” the bench of Judge Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Judge Shree Prakash Singh said. certification should have done something before granting a certificate to Adipurush.
“Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we turn a blind eye to this question too, for it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, so will it be tested?),” the bench added. The problem here (in the PIL pleas) is that the way the movie was made, there are scriptures that are exemplary and worthy of worship. People recite Ramcharitmanas before leaving their homes, the bench added.
HC denounces the Central Board of Film Certification
Earlier, in a hearing, the court asked What does the censor board keep doing? What do you want to teach future generations? The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing.
Advocacy requesting the banning of Adipurush
Meanwhile, another petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a ban on exhibition on Adipurush, as per live law, for allegedly hurting the feelings of Hindus and devotees of various deities depicted in the film by destroying their fundamental values and characters and changing the basic structure of Valmiki Ramayana.
Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan among others. It was released on June 16 and sparked controversy. Later, the makers then rearranged some of the film’s dialogue after receiving criticism from the audience.
