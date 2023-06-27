GTA 6 leak seems to confirm another actor





It’s another day of Grand Theft Auto VI rumors, but could the latest be the most substantial yet? The latest leak apparently confirms another actor who will play a role in Rockstar Games’ next big hit. In May 2023, an actor slated to play one of the two main characters dropped a tease sending fans into a frenzy, but now it looks like another actor may have been confirmed. As reported by comicsReggie Talley (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) may have inadvertently revealed, according to his resume, that he plays a character in GTA VI. This Vice City mod might give us a good idea of ​​what GTA VI might look like. Although at first glance his CV does not reveal much, it is the use of the word “Fireball’ which caught the attention of the internet. At this point, there have been countless speculations regarding Grand Theft Auto VII. More specifically, the word Fireball Reportedly appeared more than once and some believe it’s the codename for Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title. On Talleys CV, it is allegedly mentioned that he is working on a game codenamed Fireball and it also clarifies that the true title of this game in question is TBD. Also, ComicBook says the codename Fireball has already been used in other actors’ CVs in reference to an unannounced Rockstar Games project. There is the possibility that Fireball may not be connected to Grand Theft Auto VIbut since Rockstar Games would have already canceled the remasters of Red Dead Redemption And GTA IV to focus on GTA VIperhaps the developer is unlikely to be working on anything else. Of course, we know that Rockstar Games is currently working on GTA VI, so the project is no secret in this regard. That being said, maybe the actors are required to use the codename to just keep the cast of GTA VI in an envelope. At this time, we don’t know when Rockstar Games’ next title will be released, although rumors suggest it could arrive between 2024 and 2025. Still, fans are hoping for a GTA VI gameplay and release date are at the next turn. It is expected that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

