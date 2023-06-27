These Georgia-related celebrities should get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame WSB-TV Channel 2





ATLANTA — The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its Class of 2024, and it includes several stars who are from Georgia or have Georgia ties. Otis Redding will posthumously receive a star on the Walk of Fame. Redding was born in Dawson, Georgia, but later moved to Macon. Redding is considered one of the greatest singers in American popular music history and a seminal artist in soul music and rhythm and blues. Dubbed the King of Soul, Redding’s singing style drew inspiration from gospel music that predated the genre. Chadwick Boseman will also receive a star this year. Boseman is probably best known for playing Prince TChalla in the Marvels Black Panther movies. These films were mostly shot in Atlanta. Film producer Kevin Feige will also earn a star on the Walk of Fame this year. TRENDING STORIES: Multiple Grammy award winner, R&B singer and songwriter Toni Braxton will also receive a star this year. Un-Break My Heart, became her biggest hit, spending 11 weeks at number one on the Hot 100. It is the second best-selling single by a female singer in Billboard history behind Whitney Houstons, I Will Always Love You. Braxton used to call Atlanta home, but currently lives in Los Angeles. The Committee did an incredible job selecting these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as they realize they’ve made Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! said Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee. Here is the full list of classes for the 2024 Hollywood Walk of Fame: Movies: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh. Television: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington and Ral De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of The Fat and the Skinny TV show. Registration: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and André Dr Dre Young. Live Theatre/Live Performance: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous). Radio: Angela Martinez. Sports entertainment: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers. Recipients have two years to schedule Star Ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days before the grand opening, the Hollywood Walk of Fames website says. RELATED NEWS: Ludacris receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Cox Media Group 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/these-celebrities-with-georgia-ties-set-get-stars-hollywood-walk-fame/R55AFSQI2RFK3AHGR656ZWS4TQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos