Ryan Seacrest to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires next year – The Virginian-Pilot





LOS ANGELES (AP) The category? Proper noun. The answer? Ryan Seacrest, who will become Wheel of Fortune’s new host after Pat Sajak retires next year. Seacrest and Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running game show beginning with season 42. Sajak recently announced that the upcoming 41st season will be his last on the show. This is the last hosting gig for Seacrest, the popular American Idol host who also now rings in the New Year for many on Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve. I am truly honored to walk in the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. I can say, along with the rest of America, it has been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Seacrest in her statement also praised Vanna White, another Wheel of Fortune mainstay, and signaled that she would remain on the show after Sajak’s retirement. Both White and Sajak have been on the show since the early 1980s. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of turning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Seacrest’s statement said. He also said he was looking to learn as much as possible from Sajak during the transition period. The show is taped in Southern California, where Seacrest also hosts a popular national morning radio show. In February, Seacrest announced he would be leaving the New York-based morning TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan after six years. Kelly Ripa now hosts this show with her husband Mark Consuelos. Sajak, 76, has chaired the game show, in which contestants guess letters to try to fill in words and phrases in search of money and prizes, since 1981. He took over from Chuck Woolery, who was the host of the show during its debut. in 1975. The show began as a daytime game show, but became a syndicated nighttime game show in 1983, making Sajak and White the main faces of Wheel of Fortune for viewers for four decades.

