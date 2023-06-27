Khris Stan Khan conquered Bollywood. He is the alter ego of a Polish journalist





Krzysztof Stanowski recently flew to India to find out for himself if Natalia Janoszek is actually pursuing a career in Bollywood. Now the internet is raving about his Bollywood character named Khris Stan Khan who has nearly 90,000 followers on Instagram. pers.

Who is Khris Stan Khan? He is Stanowski’s alter ego. Chris Stan Khan is a fictional Bollywood star who, following the scandal with Natalia Janoszek chart Christopher Stanowski of the sports channel. The journalist embodies a successful alter ego who – as befits a true movie star – hides behind dark pilots.





Stanowski even created a separate Instagram account where, as Khris, he boasted in Hindi of, among other things, another successful day on set and announced his film’s premiere in late 2023. ‘orchestra’ created by the journalist, who, in addition to acting in films, would record music, will receive more than 87,000 views. followers.

Internet users are also eager to participate in the party. “I saw you yesterday on the set of the film and I wanted to approach you, but unfortunately your bodyguards surrounded you with a cordon”; “Khris is the only star who, despite his incredible notoriety, is still himself. Just a humble boy from the Indian favelas”; “Pole is so successful overseas, and Wikipedia is silent,” reads Stanowski’s posts.

What is the Natalia Janoszek and Krzysztof Stanowski affair about? As we wrote earlier in naTemat, Krzysztof Stanowski went to Bombayto see if anyone knows “Polish Bollywood stars” Natali Janoszek. The poll conducted by a sports journalist involved showing residents of the city four photos of Bollywood actors – the last one showed a Polish woman. At that time, the respondents had nothing to say about it. Asked about her, they most often replied that they did not know who she was.





Stanowski also revealed via social media the court’s decision regarding the release of new documents about Janoszek. “She thinks she can gag me and keep me from revealing the truth about her,” he commented. Recently, the publicist returned to his homeland. At the airport, he found crowds of Poles who greeted him with applause and cheers. He also received the Mundi Studio Award for “Best Performance” in Film “Curry Chicken Love” (The title refers to an actual production “Chicken Curry Act”in which Janoszek starred). A trailer for Stanowski’s fake movie will be released online, featuring, among other things, Cezary Pazura And Sebastien Fabiaski. “This trailer will have more views than all the films with Janoszek put together”, summarize the journalist’s fans.





It is the story of a Polish gangster who, while smuggling drugs in Tokyo, suddenly finds himself in Mumbai following a plane crash. There, pursued by emissaries of the Japanese mafia and through the whole city paid by the Japanese mafia, he manages to take refuge in the embrace of love. It’s love and dance that sets him free, others lose – those who don’t love and don’t dance.Christopher Stanowskio fabule zmylonego “Chicken Curry Love” Read also: https://natemat.pl/494951,stanowski-oczepal-pismo-sadowe-ws-janoszek-ostro-na-nie-odpowiedzial

