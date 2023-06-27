Wonder Woman actor dies aged 89 | Entertainment





‘Santa Barbara’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ star Nicolas Coster has died aged 89. The screen legend, who was best known for playing Lionel Lockridge on NBC’s former daytime soap opera, died in a Florida hospital on Monday (6/26/23), his daughter Dinneen confirmed on social media. She wrote on Facebook: “There is great sadness in my heart tonight, my father actor Nicolas Coster passed away in Florida at 9:01 p.m. in hospital. “Please be inspired by his artistic accomplishments and know that he was a true actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest in peace.” The soap opera star appeared on the hit show until it was canceled in January 1993, although he had a hiatus of just over two years due to a lack of a script for his alter ego. Prolific until the end, with his last appearances in “Better Things”, “American Crime Story” and “Feds”, Coster starred in an episode of “Wonder Woman” as the villainous Silas Lockhart and played Haftel in ” StarTrek”. . Coster also portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi on the soap opera “As The World Turns” from 1993 to 1995. And he played kidnapper Steve Andrews on another soap opera, “All My Children.” His very first role in a soap opera was in “Young Doctor Malone” in the 60s. Coster’s major credits include “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” “TJ Hooker,” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He was married to actress and model Candace Hilligoss, 87, with whom he had two children, before divorcing in 1981. The cause of death is not known at this time.

