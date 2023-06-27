



Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, is part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, which means he will receive a star on the Walk of Fame. Chris Meledandri Photo: Alex Berliner Meledandri’s first film job was as assistant to executive producer Daniel Melnick on the set of “Footloose.” He co-founded The Meledandri/Gordon Company, now The Mark Gordon Company. He was producer of Disney’s “Cool Runnings” before joining 20th Century Fox. He led their acquisition of Blue Sky Studios and produced many of their most successful films, including “Ice Age”. Meledandri left 20th Century Fox in 2007 and founded Illumination Entertainment under Universal Pictures. “Despicable Me” was the studio’s first film and proved to be a success, spawning the Minions franchise. Other successful projects by Meledandri and Illumination include “The Secret Life of Pets”, “Sing” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Enlightenment has seen an increase in representation at Universal Parks & Resorts in recent years. Minion Land just soft opened at Universal Studios Florida, including Minion Cafe, bake my dayAnd Enlightenment Theater. Other entertainment pros receiving stars include Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Chadwick Boseman. The dates of the Star Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Check out the full Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 in the press release below. HOLLYWOOD, CA. June 26, 2023 A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of film, television, theater/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel. These honorees were chosen from hundreds of committee nominations at a meeting held on June 16, 2023 and ratified by the Hollywood Chambers Board of Directors on June 21, 2023. Steve Nissen, Chamber President and CEO of Commerce and Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee and radio personality, announced the new winners at www.walkoffame.com The new selections were revealed to the world via the Walk of Fame website at www.walkoffame.com from 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26. The selection committee, made up of fellow Walk of Fame members, carefully selects a group of honorees representing various genres in the entertainment world each year, said chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. The committee has done an incredible job. by choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as they realize they’ve made Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! Ellen K added. The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 is: In the FILM category: Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh In the TELEVISION category: Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Ral De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show El Gordo y La Flaca (double ceremony) In the RECORDING category: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and Andre Dr. Dre Young In the LIVE THEATER/LIVE PERFORMANCE category: Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous) In the RADIO category: Angie Martinez In the Sports Entertainment category: Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and its Walk of Fame Selection Committee congratulate all recipients. Dates have not been set for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule Star Ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming Star Ceremonies are usually announced ten days before the inauguration on the official website www.walkoffame.com. Shannen has been a Disney Parks fan and dog lover since childhood, despite Pluto’s attempt to eat Shannen’s Minnie Mouse doll when they first met. They have reconciled now. You can email Shannen at [email protected] Show all posts

