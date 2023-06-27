Bollywood roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

– Advertisement –

Sonam Kapoor guest at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks reception to mark UK-India Week

Mumbai – Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to his reception to celebrate UK India Week 2023.

The reception is hosted by the British Prime Minister at his official residence and office at 10 Downing Street, and is part of the flagship event of the India Global Forum UK-India Week, taking place June 26-30 in London .

UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth edition of the IGF’s flagship event, a week-long program which aims to honor and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to highlight light on crucial topics including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will attend the reception on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence in the world.

Ram Kapoor based the “building blocks” of his character “Neeyat” on his father

Mumbai – Actor Ram Kapoor, who will soon be seen playing the role of eccentric billionaire Ashish Kapoor in the movie ‘Neeyat’, has shared that he initially modeled the character on his own father.

Elaborating on the subject, he said, “When I first read the script, I saw that it wasn’t going to be too difficult to understand, it was about me, it was my first thought. I based some of the parts of the character on my own father”.

He added: My father was also a typical North Indian Punjabi man who could be very loud and opinionated, and he was also very well made, very successful. There were similarities between him and my character, so I based the building blocks of the character on my father, which I discussed with Anu as I thought it would help me make it more personal. Anu liked it and helped me develop more, that’s how we developed it together.

The actor further shared that he immediately fell in love with the project as soon as he heard the script. He added: “It’s a fantastic role and it’s the kind of role I knew I was suited for. I could see myself playing Ashish Kapoor. Personality-wise, some characters are hard to fit in. and some characters are easier, this one was the last”.

A Murder Mystery “Neeyat” will focus on the murder of billionaire Ashish Kapoor at his own party, where his entire guest list is suspicious. The murder will be investigated by detective Mira Rao played by Vidya Balan who must uncover the hidden motives and mysteries behind the murder.

“Neeyat” hits theaters worldwide on July 7.

Big B didn’t count but ‘gave money’ to girl wrapped in rough plastic wrap selling roses

Mumbai – Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has detailed his encounter with a girl wrapped in rough plastic wrap while selling roses. He said he didn’t count but gave the half-soaked girl money.

Amitabh took to his blog and shared: there she stood, a small, half-soaked in the heavy downpour a moment before, a small bunch of red roses, weather and rain-worn, wrapped in rough plastic wrap , moving from car window to car window at the traffic stop.. a wait for the sale to feed and maybe a few other little ones from his family.. on his sweet, worn face by the time.

The comedian then said he called her after seeing her. After a while, as she received disinterested rebuttals from the cars ahead.. I saw her.. I waved at her.. the police car safe behind her gave warning signals.. no don’t you come near.. she backed away for a while.. then when she noticed me calling her.. she expressed her apprehension both to the police and then to the window of mine which I was rolling down for her .

The icon said he didn’t ask how much the roses cost but just gave her the money. He added: I looked at her sad but filled with a face wondering what awaited her.. I didn’t ask what the roses cost.. I just gave her money.. i didn’t see or count what it was.. was it really necessary to do it, NO.. she hesitantly took the money.. handed over the bouquet just as hesitantly.. wondering if I would negotiate.. i told him it was.. come on. I don’t have anything else to say on this blog other than to put this little girl’s face on getting a reward by feeding on not only herself but possibly many other members of his family.. for days maybe.. face of hunger being taken care of.. face of fulfillment.. face of, does this really happen to me.. face of wanting rushing to the rest of the family to share their exuberance and joy.

Ayushmann will perform in the UK: international tours give me the opportunity to present my country to the world

Mumbai – Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has two consecutive international tours for which he will visit the United States, Canada and also the United Kingdom to captivate audiences with his music.

The actor says that international tours give him the opportunity to showcase his country to the world.

Ayushmann said: I am thrilled to introduce Indian music and Indian culture to global audiences. I am a proud Indian and I love cinema. International tours give me the opportunity to introduce my country to the world and I always look forward to it.

Cinema is one of India’s biggest identity cards and I have seen how it brings joy to people and unifies people to have a shared community experience.

He added: I have two tours planned this year. One which will see me traveling to the United States and Canada with my group and the second which will take me to the United Kingdom. The artist in me is screaming to get on stage and perform live in front of a sea of ​​people in these two countries! Ayushmann will perform in eight cities in the United States, including Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the United States, as well as Toronto in Canada in July and August. The actor, also a singer known for massive hits like ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Nazm Nazm’ and ‘Haareya’, will also be doing a two-city UK tour in September this year.

Kubbra on Working With Jisshu Sengupta: He Has This Fun, Childish Ability

Mumbai– Actress Kubbra Sait has spoken about working with acclaimed actors such as Jisshu Sengupta and Sheeba Chaddha in the upcoming Kajol-starring The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. Kubbra shared his work experience with his co-actors. Speaking about his experience working with Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra said, The cast of The Trial is a wonderful, truly wonderful group of people. My first day on set was this face to face scene with Jisshu and he’s so stoic and calm and collected and centered and literally as the camera rolls towards me he’ll sit behind the monitor you can hear him laugh. He has this childish fun ability, which was amazing to deal with. Talking about his experience working with Sheeba Chadda, she added, Sheeba Chadda is an amazing actor. Every time I had a scene with her and worked with her, I would say Oh, my God, aapke charan kaha hain. She’s such a great actress, so Sheeba and I follow each other on Instagram. So we’re in contact every day, it’s something we do, come what may. Ally – very interesting choice to play Vishal because of his energy, what he brings to the table, which is so unlike any other we’ve seen. He usually lives out of the country. So when he’s here he brings that suave and that panache that he carries with him in an effervescent way, so that was great. added Kubra on his collaboration with Ally Khan. The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha will air on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 14. After Ghungroo, Hrithik and Vaani ignite the UK Tour Stars On Fire stage Mumbai – Actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, who set the screens on fire with their dance moves in War’s song Ghungroo, will now set the stage alight on their Stars On Fire UK tour. The first-ever UK Stars On Fire tour will take place in London and Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and on September 2 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds. Vaani said, “It’s a special moment and feeling to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am delighted with this opportunity to set fire alongside him. Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer but also an inspiration. I look forward to creating unforgettable moments and providing our fans with an electrifying experience they will cherish forever. She added, “I have been blessed with hit songs as part of my filmography, be it Gulabi, Nashe Si Chad Gayi or Ghungroo. Indian song and dance is celebrated all over the world and have a huge fandom. On the movie side, Vaani is set to captivate audiences as the lead in Maddock Films’ upcoming “Sarvagunn Sampanna.” Additionally, she will headline YRF Entertainment’s streaming series, “Mandala Murders,” a gritty crime thriller created and directed by acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on “Mardaani 2.” (IANS)