



Those longing for the days of sumptuous continental hotel breakfasts need look no further than The butcher’s daughter in West Hollywood: this Friday, the darling of plants is rolling out the summer edition of its all-inclusive weekday breakfast. The Butchers Breakfast Club will offer a continental breakfast, set in the restaurant’s greenhouse-inspired bar, including locally roasted Canyon coffee, mini cold-pressed juices, mini superfood smoothies, homemade pastries, oatmeal overnight lassi, homemade sourdough with butter and preserves, and homemade pita with whipped dates and feta. There’s also a weekday bottomless breakfast cocktail option, where $25 provides diners with unlimited drinks like cold-pressed mimosas and lavender espresso martinis. The menu also includes $5 mini specials like mixed vegetable latkes and half carrot lox bagels. Vegetable Food + New House Wines In other plant-based news, chef Matthew Kenneys acclaimed the restaurant Vegetable Food + Wine announced its move from its longtime home on Venices Abbot Kinney Boulevard to Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, where it will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner starting July 20. Kenneys’ menu will include everything from Benedict smoked tofu with tomatoes, spinach, English muffin and turmeric Hollandaise sauce at breakfast to kimchi wraps with Napa cabbage, cilantro and kimchi mousse at dinnertime. The restaurant will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bagels are on the rise Several Los Angeles bagel makers made the list in Enjoy your foods new roundup of the best bagels across the country (in other words, outside of New York). Belles, Courage, Layla and Maurys all made the cut, giving LA the biggest representation on the roster. Inside Sriracha Scarcity THE Los Angeles Times examines in depth the lingering rarity of Huy Fong Foods’ beloved Sriracha sauce. Writer Nathan Solis links the shortage to climate change, as persistent drought conditions in Mexico, where the company sources its peppers, have reduced crop yields. Solis is also talking to owners of local restaurants like Be U Chinese Street Food in East Hollywood and Garlic and Chives in Garden Grove about how the shortage and dramatic price hike of Sriracha has affected their businesses. So many pepper news Tonight, Hollywood’s modern Italian restaurant, Grandmaster Recorders, is offering a special menu featuring peppers ranging from mild to hot and everything in between. Chef Blake Shailes’ five-course dinner ($90 per person) will include mortadella-stuffed chicken wings, along with special hot sauces prepared for the evening. There’s also a spirited cocktail menu to complement the food. Reservations are still available via Resy. Ice cream lovers rejoice In celebration of National Ice Cream Cake Day, which is happening today, two local confectioneries have joined forces in a special collaboration. Craigs Vegan and Bakery Cashew Ice Cream Maker flour store (known for its explosive cakes) today unveils three limited-edition vegan ice cream cakes. Flavors include vegan Rainbow Explosion, Sunset & Strawberry, and Peanut Butter Crunch. Cakes are available at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood and at Flour Shop in Beverly Hills, and can also be ordered for national shipping.

