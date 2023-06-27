Bollywood Movie Dialogue Riles Nepals Nationalists – The Diplomat

Advertisement

On June 15, Balendra Shah, the Mayor of the Metropolitan City of Kathmandu, warned via social media that he would not allow any Hindi films to be shown in the city unless the makers of Adipurush, an Indian film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, remove the objectionable part of the dialogue that Janaki [Sita] is the daughter of India.

According to the epic, Sita, the wife of Ram, who is the main protagonist of the epic, was born in Janakpur in present-day Nepal. She is a cultural icon of Nepal.

However, a line from the film refers to her as a girl from India. This annoyed some of the Nepalese nationalists, including Shah.

If the film is allowed to be screened in Nepal or abroad in its current form, it will establish a misleading fact and cause irreparable damage to Nepalese nationalism, cultural unity and national icons, Shah tweeted.

T-Series, the makers of Adipurush, apologized for unwittingly hurting the feelings of the Nepalese people. They clarified that said dialogue did not refer to Sita’s birthplace. However, the screenwriter of the film further muddled the issue by falsely claiming that Nepal was an integral part of India until 1903-04.

Shah said the ban would be effective from June 19. He prepared to stop the screening of the film by deploying the municipal police. Mayors of other Nepalese cities, such as Pokhara and Dharan, endorsed the Shah’s decision.

As a result, cinema distributors postponed the screening of Adipurush, despite the film being approved by the Censor Board of Nepal after minor modifications.

Meanwhile, the Film Association of Nepal filed a complaint against the Shah’s directive. On June 22, the High Court of Nepal published an interim order against the Shah’s decision and ordered him not to block the showing of Hindi films. Cinemas in Nepal have started showing Hindi films, with the exception of Adipurush, but the tension persists.

However, Shah upped the ante, alleging that the Nepalese government and court had become slaves to India. On issues of [national] sovereignty and independence, I will obey neither laws nor court decisions, he declared.

This is not the first time that Shah has sought to bolster his nationalist credentials by castigating India. Last month, in response to India’s unveiling of a Greater India mural in its new parliament building, Shah installed a map of Greater Nepal in his office. The map shows Nepal before a third of its territory was lost to the East India Company.

An ambitious young leader, Shah has positioned himself as a nationalist and is riding a wave against the abysmal performance of Nepal’s traditional politicians over the past three decades.

Indian films have been a clip Nepali entertainment for decades and have directly or indirectly shaped worldviews or defined fashion. Movies featuring Indian superstars have huge collections at the Nepalese box office.

Nepalese movie theaters would struggle to survive without Hindi films. “RRR” and “KGF: Chapter 2” were among the biggest hits in 2022. Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have massive followings in Nepal and are loved as passionately as they are in India.

It is this overwhelming presence of Hindi films (and India in general) over Nepali films (and Nepal in general) that many in Nepal find worrying.

Nepal and India often tout their unique “bread” relationships, referring to the close interconnection of food (roti) and marriage (beti) reflecting the deep social and family ties between the two nations. However, Nepal has always aspired to an independent identity. The basis of this identity rests on the differentiation with India.

Many in Nepal perceive that India does not treat Nepal as an equal. The fear of Indian cultural hegemony is real in the minds of some Nepalese. This has recently intensified because the Indian government has been actively promoting the civilizational nature of ancient India.

The asymmetry of power and influence between the two states has also created an inferiority complex among many Nepalis, including among its political leaders. As a result, they sought to stir up nationalist sentiments mostly expressed in the form of anti-Indianism. Nevertheless, Nepal constantly seeks validation from India.

This manifests itself in two extremes when it comes to the entertainment industry.

Firstly, Nepalese are fiercely supportive of Nepalis, including Indians of Nepalese ethnicity, who are members of the Indian entertainment industry. In 2007, Prashant Tamang, an ethnic Nepalese from Darjeeling, India, took advantage of widespread support in Nepal to win “Indian Idol”, a singing reality show. The people of Nepal vote for him in droves. In 2014, Teriya Magar from Nepal won the Indian dance reality show “Lil Masters”, riding the wave of Nepali support and votes again. It reflects the Nepali’s quest for respect and identity as an equal in India.

Secondly, Nepal’s inferiority complex stems from its dependence on India and Indian influence in all sectors of Nepal. This has led to resentment, which boils over in the form of anti-Indian sentiment and even violence when Nepalis perceive that India has hurt Nepalese pride and identity. In 2000, five people died and hundreds more were injured when protests broke out in Nepal following rumors that Hrithik Roshan, a popular Indian film actor, said he hated Nepal. In 2009, a Hindi film was banned in Nepal for suggesting that Gautama Buddha was born in Nepal. This sparked massive protests in Nepal. Public vehicles bearing the inscription “Buddha was born in Nepal” can still be seen in Kathmandu.

Social media has facilitated the spread of such sentiments at an incredible rate in recent years.

In this context, Shah’s statement and outburst are not an aberration. An overwhelming majority of people supported Shah’s decision to ban the film based on comments he received on his social media posts. Many have praised his bold move to stand up to India while disparaging the government’s soft response.

This raises critical questions.

A big rift exists between the government and voters’ perceptions and expectations of how India-Nepal relations should be. Political leaders have failed to convey an honest account of the bilateral relationship. Political parties and politicians have fueled anti-Indian sentiments when it benefits their politics at home, regardless of the long-term implications.

As a result, anti-Indian sentiment runs deep. Leaders like Shah have revived this sentiment, for which today’s top brass are responsible. In such a situation, perception takes precedence over behavior. If these feelings harden further, the two countries will find it increasingly difficult to establish a viable bilateral relationship as cooperation will be seen as a compromise. Worse, it could lead to violence against political leaders or Indians in Nepal.