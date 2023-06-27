Entertainment
Mississippi actor lands lead role in Hallmark movie
Olive Branch native Akono Dixon has defied the odds and become a leading figure in the entertainment industry after years of determination to pursue his dreams.
In an exclusive interview on Good Things with Rebecca TurnerDixon opened up about the obstacles he overcame to land his first major role in an independent film titled Summer Breakthrough.
“I think it started when I was 5 watching a Fruit Roll-Ups commercial,” he said.
Dixon went on to explain that while he wanted to audition a lot as a child, his parents wanted him to have a strong college background. It was only after graduating from high school that he took his first big steps into the industry.
“I turned 18 one day after graduating from high school, and three days later I moved to New York. I took $80 and arrived in New York,” Dixon said. .
Dixon left Mississippi with his sister after telling his parents he would only be in New York for a neckmany days. His sister returned home several days later without Dixon, revealing that he planned to stay in the Big Apple until his career progressed.
The actor explained that it was difficult to inform his mother of his decision to stay in New York indefinitely.
“‘Mom, I didn’t tell you this because I knew you would do everything in your power not to let me do this,’ Dixon said. It was a big dream, one of my goals. which she didn’t believe in, but now she’s my biggest fan and she supports me a lot.
Dixon encountered many difficulties after arriving in New York, with the actor recounting how he slept on rat-infested floors in a friend’s “model house” for three months.
He explained that although the transition from living in Mississippi to New York was a major hurdle, Dixon’s goal of becoming an actor kept him going.
“The only thing I had was a dream to make it big and a desire to be an actor,” Dixon said.
Over the next few years, the budding actor would wake up early for countless auditions before working 2-3 p.m. shifts as a caterer, leaving Dixon only a few hours to sleep before rehearsing the same. routine the next day.
Dixon continued the cycle for years without the support of friends and family before deciding to do one last audition for a small independent film titled The trial from hell.
He received an email from the makers of the film shortly after returning to his home country, saying they would like Dixon to return for an encore. He informed administrators that he was unavailable to attend the encore since he was in Mississippi, but staff quickly declared the role his.
After his breakthrough in independent filmmaking, Dixon decided to channel his creativity into writing and directing his own film while pursuing his acting career.
“It was an experience that changed my life emotionally and professionally. I still audition, but I get offered roles, and they give it to me. It’s amazing to me because I love being a leading man,” Dixon explained. “I like being at the forefront of a ship, taking care of my family and my country. It opens doors for me, the respect of screenwriters and directors for me has increased and I am contacted by respected people middle.
Looking ahead, he envisions his first successful lead role as protagonist of a romantic action filmparent of Braveheart, and he yearns to be part of a great superhero movie.
Audiences can watch Dixon in Summer Breakthrough on Hallmark website and app.
