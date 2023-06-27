Entertainment
Gal Gadot, Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Hollywood
Gal Gadot took to Instagram on Monday to post a video in which she says she’s just been told she’s getting a star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame. She says in the video that she heard from her husband in the middle of his press conference for the upcoming Netflix action thriller Heart of Stone. (Also Read: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Have Friends Reunion as They Attend Courteney Cox’s Walk of Fame Ceremony in Hollywood)
Gal Gadot’s reaction
It’s incredible. I am so thankful and grateful and humbled. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for choosing me. It brings so much fuel to the fuel I already have and to keep doing what I love to do so much, Gal Gadot said elated in the video she posted on Instagram.
Not just Gal
Other Hollywood celebrities who will be part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 include the late Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor’s Instagram Story posted a photo of the announcement with the caption We’re so proud of you, you deserve it!
Other celebrities in the class of 2024 include Michelle Yeoh, the Malaysian actress who won this year’s Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once.
The list also included Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios which is currently releasing Phase 5 of its Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and on streaming. There’s also Eugene Levy, veteran Canadian actor best known for the Emmy-winning Netflix show Schitt’s Creek.
Gwen Stafani, singer and musician of the band No Doubt, and Chris Pine, actor who recently played the lead role in the Hollywood film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, are also included in the list.
Kerry Washington, best known for her 2020 Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere, will also get a star. Iconic English rock band Def Leppard, who recently reunited for their 12th studio album Diamond Star Halos, will also be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
About the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The landmark consists of stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard in California. It was built in 1957, when the first class of winners was selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
