Bollywood remake of popular Pakistani song Pasoori sparks controversy





Bollywood’s interpretation of Pasooria Pakistani pop song which became a huge hit in both countries last year, is getting a strong response from Indians. The tune was first performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and featured in Coke Studios Pakistan, the longest running music program in the country. On Monday, the Indian version of the song was released to mixed reviews. Many listeners criticized the rendition as superfluous, but others praised its style. the remake, Pasori Nostars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and is part of the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha. PC: Kiara + Kartik PR Team Since its release on Monday, the song’s official music video has received more than nine million views on YouTube. Given that the new version is sung by Arijit Singh, one of India’s greatest playback singers of recent years, and is written by Sethi himself with Indian writer Gurpreet Saini, there was a lot of anticipation. around its release. The song still has its catchy pop hook and chorus, but it has a softer vibe overall. As the actors embrace and dance against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, Singh sings Agg lavaan teriya majbooriya nu (Ignite your compulsions) in a perfect imitation of Sethi’s voice. However, many Indians slammed the clip on Monday, saying its creators had “totally ruined” the original song for them. “Nice try, don’t try again,” one user commented. “Arijit Singh is a phenomenal singer, without a doubt. But we have to stop peddling the good songs, ”said a second. Others have complained of being fed up with Bollywood’s penchant for recycling old films and old songs into brand new material. One user remarked, “Can’t let original things stay original?” Others, however, defended the song and claimed its critics were unfairly harsh. One fan commented, “I loved this version of Pasoori” and another, “Arijit’s version of Pasoori sir, best gift for all music fans.” In the 14th season of Coke Studio Pakistan, the song Pasoori, which roughly translates to “a complicated mess” in Punjabi, was released in the previous year. The soda company produces the show, which is hugely popular in India and features studio recordings of performances by some of the country’s best-known artists. The song was a huge hit in India, where it received millions of views, spent weeks atop the music charts and sparked a wave of remakes. Please follow and like us: Like that: As Loading… Other popular stories Good morning! I am Riya Patel, a student at St. Marys University in San Antonio, Texas. I’m majoring in biology, on the pre-medical track. I’m super excited to be part of the Urban Asian team! Some of my hobbies include calligraphy, watching Bollywood movies and listening to Hindi music!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://urbanasian.com/featured/2023/06/bollywood-remake-of-a-popular-pakistani-song-pasoori-sparks-controversy-indians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos