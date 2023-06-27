Who is Deadlock’s voice actor in Valorant?





Posted: Jun 27, 2023

Want to know who voiced Deadlock in Valorant? Find out the answer here.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 has started and added a brand new agent, Deadlock, to the game. He’s a Sentinel from Norway who “deploys a state-of-the-art nanowire network to secure the

battlefield of the deadliest assault.Now, every agent is incomplete without a voice actor who gives them a badass personality, and if you want to know who Deadlock’s voice actor is, here’s your answer. Valorant Deadlock Voice Actor Deadlock’s voice actor in Valorant. (Picture: Riot Games) Riot has yet to reveal Deadlock’s voice actor, and we’ll update this page as soon as the information is revealed. In the meantime, you can listen to her voice in her official trailer below. Wield an arsenal of cutting-edge nanowire technologies with Deadlock, the adaptive Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway. Stay tuned for her story debuting at the finale of #VALORANTMasters Tokyo. >> Launch with EP_07 // ACTIhttps://t.co/E0ReOUl1sapic.twitter.com/IgWbiL8Ao2 VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 24, 2023 You will be able to unlock Deadlock by completing the Agent Recruitment event, subscribing to Xbox Game Pass, or spending VP. On top of that, you can also claim her by spending kingdom credits after her recruitment event ends.

