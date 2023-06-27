What is THC Honey Oil? North Hollywood drug lab disguised as a pizzeria busted by cops

Los Angeles law enforcement recently arrested a pizzeria, which was a disguised drug lab, for producing illegal THC honey oil. According to USA Today, the alleged pizzeria was located right next to a pet hospital in the Los Angeles North Hollywood neighborhood. After the police department raided the place, they discovered that the drug lab was cooking THC concentrates, which are explosive in nature and can cause major disasters.
Authorities also shared footage from the drug lab, which showed how the fitted kitchen had pizza boxes labeled Hot & Fresh Pizza To Go. However, no pizza, wood fires or raw materials can be seen in any of the photos. . Instead of the raw materials used for the pizzas, several cooling racks used for the THC honey oil are visible.
The THC honey oil produced in the drug lab is also known by other names like hash oil, butane honey oil, dabs, and even black glass. It is basically a marijuana concentrate that looks and feels like honey or butter. Black or gold in color, the THC Honey Oil produced in the Drug Lab is made from butane, which is a flammable solvent.
The honey is then used to add marijuana to foods and drinks. It is also often used in a glass bong or even in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers.
All About THC Honey Oil Produced in the Drug Lab: Effects, Uses, and More Explored
As news of the pizzeria-run drug lab made its rounds online, netizens became interested in the honey THC oil. The oil, also known as hash oil, is described as a “concentrated cannabis extract” by Healthline. Since marijuana is the most active ingredient, this hash oil is often used to treat nausea, pain, and inflammation by certified medical professionals.
However, the oil has its own drawbacks as it can cause many short-term side effects such as mood swings, memory problems, dizziness, fainting, and more. On the other hand, drug labs like these have many potential risks, as they can be extremely dangerous to manage.
People working in these labs may be at risk of burns, as the manufacture of these products involves the use of a torch, which can be particularly dangerous. On the other hand, hash oil can also cause chemical impurities and several types of lung damage, which can prove fatal to workers.
Los Angeles Police Department addresses dismantling lab working as pizzeria
While the LAPD busted the fake pizzeria, the department has made no official announcement regarding who is running the illegal lab. Authorities have also not disclosed how many people have been arrested or taken into custody. However, they released a statement saying:
We’ve heard of secret ingredients, but this takes the cake! It seems like criminals are getting more creative day by day. From fake vending machines to pizza-making trickery, we’re well aware of these devious things, protecting our city one smart bust at a time. This awesome pizza lab will no longer be delivering!
Additionally, authorities also claimed that K-9 departments sniffed out the lab, and that was what led to its eventual collapse. The Los Angeles Police Department also found 15 pounds of heroin, a kilogram of fentanyl and thousands of dollars.