Apurva Asrani Opens Up About Leaving Twitter: You’re Being Asked to Choose a Side, Truth Is Compromised for Main Association | Bollywood

After leaving Facebook three years ago, Apurva Asrani has now left Twitter. And the reason, this time, is that he was asked to take sides to even give his opinion on the films. He had shared a tweet announcing the same thing. Writer Apurva Asrani recently quit Twitter.

I find that Twitter is increasingly polarized in black or white. Various groups require exclusive membership and you must choose a side. I believe the truth is often compromised to maintain the association, and you need to keep quiet about certain opinions that don’t sit well with your support group, it makes that clear when telling us about it.

The 45-year-old, who wrote acclaimed projects such as the film Aligarh and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, adds that it’s not like he’s afraid to speak out, fearing any backlash. of the cinematographic fraternity. . I cannot do selective truth and my candid opinion is sometimes seen as hurtful and upsetting. And it’s not that I’m afraid to upset people, you can’t please everyone all the time. I believe that as a conscientious writer, my opinions require deeper research and following than the fastest Twitter culture can afford. I decided to save my views for a movie, a series or an article, where I can state my views clearly and succinctly, he tells us, adding that he is only on Instagram.

Asrani believes that being on Twitter is currently not the right time, … as our society is going through a turmoil that is reflected on Twitter. It is a time of flux and volatility as old systems are challenged by new ones. But I think things will work out in the future. Also, more than anything, I need time and distance to nurture my soul and incubate important stories that I want to tell.