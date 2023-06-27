Classical recitals to Bollywood music; Top Picks for Guru Purnima 2023 Celebrations





Swanand Kirkire Live ft. Hashbass & ThatFingerStyl Do you like “Baawra Mann”, “Monta Re” or “O Ri Chiraiya”? Then there’s good news for all music lovers who appreciate soulful, introspective lyrics, as Swanand Kirkire’s band perform live in Mumbai. The band’s lineup includes Swanand on vocals, Hashbass on bass and ThatFingerStyleGuitarist on percussive guitars. When: June 28, 8 p.m. Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center Admission: from INR 500 Remembering Kishore Kumar with Amit Kumar Live a tribute to Kishore Kumar! There is no other artist who can match his personality except his own son, Amit Kumar. This tribute celebrates his musical legacy through the lens of Amit Kumar. So be sure to be part of this nostalgic journey! When: June 30, 7 p.m. Where: Nehru Center Entrance: INR 800 and above Parampara – A special day Gurupurnima 1 Get ready to witness two immersive classical Indian recitals by Pt. Kartick Kumar with his son Niladri Kumar and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia with his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia on the occasion of Guru Purnima. When: June 30, 7:30 p.m. Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center Entrance: INR 750 and above Parampara – A special day Gurupurnima 2 The memorable sarod recital will feature Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, joined by the 8th generation of performers from the inherited family – Ustad’s grandsons – 10 twins years Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash. When: July 1, 7:30 p.m. Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center Entrance: INR 750 and above Kachha Ghada: Rahgir Live Come witness moving lyrics with Rahgir’s raw, desi voice. The singer is back in Mumbai with his new special, which includes his released and unreleased songs. When: July 1, 7 p.m. Where: Aspee Auditorium, Malad West Entrance: INR 499 and above Mooralala Lady & Group Get ready to experience the powerful voice of Mooralala Marwada. The singer is popular for his singing of the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai and Ravidas in the Kaafi style of music which has evolved over the years. Accompanied by Noormamad Sodha (jodiya pava), Premji Jogi (dholak), Sukhdev Lakha (Zanz) and Kubha Ram (Manjeera), the musicians of Coke Studio India and Kabir Project and the ode to the great poets of yesteryear take a dreamlike turn and nostalgic. quality. When: June 29, 8 p.m. Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center Admission: from INR 500 ADITYA RIKHARI – BANGR LIVE Groove to the beat of popular songs by none other than indie-pop musician Aditya Rikhari. Rikhari’s tracks ‘Faasle’ and ‘Samjho na’ have a distinct blend of pop, rock and electronic music that has established him as a leading figure in the Indian indie-pop scene, characterized by a unique and refreshing sound. When: 30 June 8 pm Where: Opa! Bar and Cafe, Saki Naka Entrance: INR 499 and above (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



