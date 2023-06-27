Actor Julian Sands has been confirmed dead after going missing months ago in the California mountains





Remains found last week in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles have been confirmed to belong to actor Julian Sands, who has been missing since hiking in the Mount Baldy wilderness in January, reports said. authorities on Tuesday. Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​Mount Baldy, about 45 miles from downtown Los Angeles, on Jan. 13, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff officials said he was hiking in the Angeles National Forest, which was left wet and icy after a series of Pacific storms produced several inches of snow, damaged mountain roads with muddy, overflowing streams and inspired off-road trail closures. On Saturday, hikers in the Mount Baldy wilderness discovered human remains and reported them to the Fontana sheriff’s station, San Bernardino officials said. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office for identification. Parts of the mountain were still inaccessible in June, with some areas including steep terrain and ravines still buried under 10 feet or more of ice and snow, the sheriff’s department said. The department said June 19 that crews continued the search for Sands on June 17 and said efforts to find him would continue in a limited capacity. Snow-capped Mount Baldy is visible from Mt. Disappointment Road in the San Gabriel Mountains in Altadena, California in February 2021. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images File Since he was first reported missing in January, there have been eight ground and aerial searches for Sands, with volunteers working more than 500 hours to find him, the department said. There were also eight independent search and rescue operations in the Mount Baldy area. Mt. Baldy, originally known as Mt. San Antonio, is said to be the highest peak in Los Angeles County, and is at the Los Angeles County border and San Bernardino County. On a clear winter day, it can be seen from downtown LA Searches of the area indicated Sands’ cellphone activity ceased Jan. 13 and further attempts to communicate with the device failed, the sheriff’s department said. Sands got his first notable role in an NBC miniseries, “The Sun Also Rises,” in 1984. He achieved his breakthrough in the 1985 film A Room With a View, “the Best Picture of the Year winner at the Oscars. Other notable big-screen appearances include a role in the Academy Award-winning film “The Killing Fields,” as well as “Arachnophobia.” He had roles in the television shows “24” and “Smallville”. Born in Yorkshire, England, Sands studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London before moving to Los Angeles. It was known to return to his homeland occasionally to perform on stage. In an interview in the UK Guardianpublished in 2020, Sands said his closest brush with death was during an ascent in the Andes in the early 1990s, during which other climbers died in bad weather and at high altitudes. When asked when he was happiest, the actor replied, “Near a mountaintop on a glorious cold morning.” Sands was a resident of the North Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. He leaves behind his wife and three adult children.

Andrew Blankstein contributed .

