Gwen Stefani to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: Details





Gwen Stefani has just taken a very important step! On June 26, it was announced that the “True Babe” singer would soon receive her own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The well-deserved decision was made by the Walk of Fame selection committee to honor some of the most recognizable stars in the entertainment industry. 31 other celebrities like Toni Braxton, Darius Rucker, Chadwick Boseman and Sheryl Lee Ralph received the honor with theVoiceCoach We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as they realize they’ve made Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk! Committee member Ellen K saidBillboard. Congratulations, Gwen! From “Without a doubt” toThe voicethere is no doubt that Stefani left an incredible mark on the music industry. The exciting news comes a month after Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, received his very own star. At the induction ceremony in May, Shelton was joined by Stefani, who gave a very moving speech about her influential career and wonderful personality. “There’s no one more authentic than this guy. He lives and breathes country music. He’s a country music jukebox, and it’s in his DNA. He was born to do this and never didn’t do anything because he wanted to be a star; he was always a star,” she said. She continued: “With 28 number one singles, 23 seasonsThe voice, Blake has always remained true to himself. There is no one like him; he’s a one-of-a-kind guy, and audiences fall in love with him. He’s humble, he’s genuine and believe me, wherever we go, everyone feels like they know Blake Shelton.” She then poured out her heart. “Blake, you are a rare human being, and despite all the success you have had in your life as a singer, songwriter, musician, performer, artist, actor, comedian, entrepreneur, you are the same today. like he was back then. A country man with a lot of love for country music. He’s magnetic, the most generous person you know, and always just him no matter where he goes. Make people laugh , make people happy , make jokes. The reason Blake Shelton is here on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today is because you’re part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you’re part of the American dream. And everyone knows you are my dream come true. I love you.”

