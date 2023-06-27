Hema Malini explains why she never met Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur: ‘I never spoke to her…I respect her a lot’





Karan Deol, son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, got married to Drisha Acharya in a glamorous wedding ceremony which brought together the entire Deol family. The star-studded affair saw the presence of Karan’s parents, Sunny and Pooja Deol, as well as his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Karan’s uncles, Bobby and Abhay Deol, were also present. Their star-studded wedding reception also saw big names in Bollywood in attendance. However, it was the absence of Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters Ahana and Esha Deol that grabbed the headlines. While Dharmendra and Hema Malini have always maintained confidentiality regarding their relationship and family matters, Hema shared some insights in her biography, Hema Malini: The Dream Girl. In the book, Hema recalled that she had met Prakash Kaur several times at social gatherings before marrying Dharmendra. However, after their marriage, their paths did not cross. She said, I didn’t mean to bother anyone. I am happy with everything Dharamji has done for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, as any father would. I guess I’m happy with that. Hema also emphasized the respect she and her daughters have for the first family of Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra. She said: Today I am a working woman and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I have dedicated my life to art and culture. I guess if the situation were even slightly different than this, I wouldn’t be who I am today. Although I have never spoken of Prakash, I respect her very much. Even my daughters respect the Dharamji family. The world wants to know my life in detail, but it’s not for others to know. It’s not business. Esha Deol took to social media to send her heartfelt wishes to Karan and Drisha. She wrote: “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. I wish you both a lifetime of unity and happiness. Lots of love.” Prakash Kaur made no media appearances at her grandson’s wedding festivities, but she was seen taking part in the ceremonies in wedding photos shared by Deol family members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/hema-malini-on-why-she-never-met-dharmendras-first-wife-prakash-kaur-i-respect-her-a-lot-8688603/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos