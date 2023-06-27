Human remains identified as missing actor Julian Sands









British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like 24 and movies like A Room with a View and The Killing Fields, was found dead after going missing in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California in January, investigators said Tuesday. He was 65 years old. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results, the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department said in a statement. We would like to express our gratitude to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands. The actor had been the subject of an ongoing search in the Mount Baldy area since he failed to return from a hike on January 13. Weather conditions had hampered search efforts in the weeks following his disappearance. Officials announced a new effort to locate Sands earlier this month. More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and personnel have participated in search efforts in recent days, supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched remote areas of Mount Baldy, officials said. . Human remains were found in the area where they had searched for Sands last week. We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer, his family said in a statement to The Guardian at the time. Sands enjoyed hiking, according to his family. When in Los Angeles, the Mount Baldy mountain range was his favorite place, he would go there as often as he could, his brother told British publication The Craven Herald and Pioneer in January. Julian liked to say that I had never taken a vacation, but I rested once in a while – well, he is now resting in a place he would really approve of. Sands has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over the course of her career. His film credits included movies like Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. He has also appeared in TV shows such as Smallville, Netflix’s What/If TV series, and the Peter Capaldi-directed drama Benediction. The truth is that once you’ve been there long enough and have a bit of experience, confidence and independence, there’s a tremendous letting go of the things that are intrusive in your career: ambition, narcissism, jealousy, vanity, insecurity, he said. The Guardian in a 2018 profile. You can spend a lot of time trying to stay a young actor. It does not allow emotional maturity. His infantilization. Sands was married to journalist and author Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990, according to The Guardian profile. The couple shared two children. Sands also had a son from a previous marriage, according to the profile.

