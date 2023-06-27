Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys Hollywood Deals: Where They All Stand





When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry swapped Frogmore Cottage for a life closer to the stars in Los Angeles (well, Montecito), Hollywood powerhouses lined up to strike deals with the couple. Tyler Perry loaned them the use of one of his properties and they signed lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix. As Harry had promised, the couple were trying to become fully financially independent of the Royal Family and British taxpayers, and trading in their star power seemed like a natural way to do so. And they delivered a number of projects. There was Markles Archetypes podcast and her children’s book, as well as the Harry and Meghan docuseries on Netflix. And the prince wrote a successful memoir. He and Oprah Winfrey even co-produced a mental health series for Apple TV+. But there were those who looked at their solid, but not exactly revolutionary, performance against their massive checks and whispered the s-word: swindle. And it wasn’t just the tabloids, who love to stir up drama about this couple. Bill Simmons, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, reacting to the end of the couples partnership with Spotify, joked, The fucking crooks. This is the podcast we should have started with them. I have to get drunk one night and tell the Zoom story I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea, Simmons said on his self-titled podcast. It’s one of my best stories. I mean, yeah, I want to hear that. So what is the truth? Here is where the Sussexes and their production company, Archewell, are at with their various partners: Spotify In end of 2020Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with the audio giant to produce podcasts to the tune of $25 million. In the summer and fall 2022Markle hosted the interview podcast Archetypes, which did well but only lasted about a dozen episodes. In June 2023, Spotify announced that she and Archewell have come to a mutual decision to part ways and, according to rolling stone, the couple would pay back some of their contract money and look for another company to produce podcasts with. Sources say Spotify wasn’t happy they were only doing one podcast, but it’s worth pointing out because RS did, that the company also just laid off 200 people and announced a revamped approach to podcasting, so maybe they just don’t have the money. netflix In September 2020, the couple signed an overall deal with Netflix (which also produces The crown) to produce all kinds of content, and would have obtained $100 million for their commitment. Look, if I was CEO Ted Sarandos, I wouldn’t just give so much money to people who’ve never made movies or shows before, and if I did, I’d hold myself responsible for everything that happened, but I’m not Ted Sarandos.

