Rock Your World Events Hosts Three-Day Holistic Psychic Festival in St. Clair Shores – Macomb Daily





Have your horoscope read, receive a psychic reading for you or your pet, enjoy a relaxing massage, or let the kids play with rocks created from space during the Lakefront Psychic & Holistic Festival next month at St. Clair Shores. The outdoor event will take place July 7-9 at the Walter F. Bruce Post 1145 at 28404 Jefferson Avenue, north of 11 Mile Road, St. Claire Shores, The three-day festival will feature more than 70 vendors, live musical entertainment featuring local folk artists, food trucks and an outdoor experience with beautiful views of Lake St. Clair. These are feel-good and uplifting events for everyone, designed to help people focus on all facets of who they are and to support them with body, mind and spirit, Laura said. Moody, president of Rock Your World Events. According to a press release, the weekend festival features a range of psychics, astrology chart readings, healers, bodyworkers, aura photography, crystals, holistic products and fun, off-the-beaten-path shopping. of the common. Vendors will be on hand offering a variety of holistic and metaphysical products, home décor and clothing. Highlights include: Aura Photos with a Reading Aura Portrait uses a special camera to capture auras or the electromagnetic field surrounding a person. A reading analyzes colors and other elements to provide insight into a person’s health and well-being.

Psychic Readings Through its energy, the psychic reading will give clear messages and information from the “other side” and from the past, present and future to provide direction.

Mediumship Readings Mediums can connect with loved ones, including pets, on the other side.

Pet Psychic Step inside the mind of a pet and find out who their favorite human really is, what treat a pet makes and want more.

Crystal Market – A hit with the kids, the market has a huge selection of over 200 different gemstones, geodes and minerals from all over the planet, as well as the cosmic crystal Moldavite, which comes from outer space. Selections can be used for metaphysical healing and meditation, jewelry making, or simply to be appreciated for their pure natural beauty.

Relax the body and mind with massages and energy treatments, as Reiki and Pranic practitioners will be on hand for one-on-one sessions. Reflexology and deep tissue massages will also be available combined with energy treatments.

Shoppers will also find clothing, candles, spiritual books, tarot decks, CBD products, and holistic health products like organic body butters, soaps, and teas, as well as healthy, organic dietary supplements. Hours of operation are 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 7 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. General admission is $5 on Friday, July 7 and $10 on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit Rock Your World Events at rywevents.com and follow Facebook at Facebook.com/rocksandcrystals4u.

